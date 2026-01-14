Percy Jackson season 2 episode 7 recap: Annabeth and the Golden Fleece rescue plan

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 has kept us on the edge of our seats the entire season, and I’m expecting the finale to be the same. Before we can dive into the ending, let’s revisit how far our heroes have come on their quest to save Camp Half-Blood and Grover.

Percy and Annabeth’s demigod nightmares led them straight into danger as both Camp Half-Blood and Grover were in massive danger. They had to fight for their quest and in the end, they ended up on an unauthorized quest along with Tyson as they headed towards the Princess Andromeda cruise ship. Although they thought Hermes was helping them, he sent them directly into Luke’s sights.

After fighting their way off the cruise ship, Percy begs Annabeth to tell him his full destiny. She’s torn up inside about it, but she tells him anyway, and he immediately wishes he didn’t know. The stakes rise again as they sail into the Sea of Monsters, and the vortex tears them apart, sending Percy and Annabeth onto Circe’s island, Clarisse into the cave with Grover, and Tyson into the sea.

Percy and Annabeth, not believing that their friends are dead, defeat the sirens’ song and go to save Grover. As they hatch a plan, they realize they’ll also have to save Clarisse from Polyphemus’ trap. Instead, Percy falls into the cave and his trap while Polyphemus knocks out Annabeth. If that’s not bad enough, Percy hands over the Golden Fleece to Luke to save Annabeth but he takes her and the fleece. Tyson emerges from somewhere and takes out Polyphemus. He calls on Rainbow (half-fish, half-horse) and his friends to take our heroes to save Annabeth and the Golden Fleece from Luke.

Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan) in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2. Courtesy of Disney+.

Percy Jackson season 2 episode 7 reveals Annabeth’s fate

We flashback to when Thalia risked her life to save those she loved most — Luke, Grover, and Annabeth. Her father, Zeus, turned her into something else, something to protect the camp. Although she'll serve a purpose, this was before Luke and Annabeth joined the camp, before they could trust Chiron and the Gods. They were hurt and grieving while being surprised to be alive.

As the tree glows golden and begins to speak, Annabeth finally wakes up. She's tied to a bed with the Golden Fleece on top of her. Just as she's trying to get free, someone comes in and takes the Fleece off her without giving her a second glance.

Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue) and Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson) in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2. Courtesy of Disney+.

Our heroes hatch a plan

Aiden, one of Luke’s crew, calmly tells the dock guy that he'll get the people out of there, but he's called away by Allison, who says Luke is going to be mad. Then bam, Clarisse slams Aiden into a wall, and Tyson, Percy, and Grover pop out of the shadows of the small room. Unsurprisingly, Aiden calls Tyson the "pet cyclops," making me want to punch him.

They tie up Aiden and hatch a plan to save Annabeth from Luke's ship. Grover panics because he can't get an Iris message to camp, leaving them cut off from everyone, and the others not knowing what's coming. It's up to them to save camp, Annabeth, and the fleece.

Clarisse demands to do it her way, but Percy throws her prophecy back in her face to scare her about how she pushes everyone away. Percy is a tad scary when he's on a mission. But it gets her to listen to him because he's determined to save Annabeth and fix his mistake of losing both her and the Golden Fleece to Luke.

Apparently, Percy wasn't scary enough because as soon as he tells Clarisse where to get on the ship, she steals the key card and knocks him down. He's still determined that he'll find a way to get another key card and save Annabeth. He turns to Grover and Tyson to ask them to find a way to get them away from Luke once they have Annabeth.

I love seeing Tyson and Grover working together. I feel like they instantly bonded, either due to circumstances or because of Percy. Either way, I love it. The look they give each other when Aiden mocks them about easily winning the war, oh, they are locked in.

Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue) in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 Episode 7. Courtesy of Disney+.

The Princess Andromeda

Luke stares at Kronos' coffin and Annabeth's dagger. Allison walks in with the Golden Fleece and lays in on Luke healing the enemy. He doesn't like her calling Annabeth the enemy, showing some humanity left in him. Allison tries to double down by telling Luke that Annabeth threw her off the ship, then tried to blow it up. But Luke stares her down and takes the Golden Fleece from her, laying it on Kronos' coffin, hoping to still heal him. Just like it did on Annabeth, it glows.

Percy and Clarisse make it onto the ship, one above and one below deck. Immediately, they both have to hide as people come into the places they are searching. Luckily, Percy still has Annabeth's cap and locks a crew member in something to escape being seen. It allows him to steal her key card and run into Blackjack, whom he wishes luck and goes on his way.

Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth Chase) in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2. Courtesy of Disney+.

Wise Girl survives

While Clarisse is stuck listening to the other side talk about nonsense, Percy addresses Annabeth as "wise girl" and pulls off the cap. As he's cutting her free, he answers her question that Grover is safe. Then, Percy tries to make her laugh by saying the cap is itchy and is it itchy for her. That's so a boy trying to avoid his feelings if I ever did see one. When Annabeth finds out that Clarisse is working with Percy to get the Fleece, she agrees that it's more important. She understands what it can do now.

Their conversation is interrupted by Luke calling her name as he walks into the room. An invisible Percy watches as Luke and Annabeth pleasantly talk. She thanks him for getting her dagger and being alive, but I can tell it's forced to keep her safe from him. But he reminds her that it was his first, and things always end up where they should.

Immediately, he goes into telling Annabeth that the Golden Fleece is healing Kronos, all because Percy defied the Gods by handing it over. Annabeth corrects him, saying Percy was only thinking about having a friend. Yet, Luke doubles down that Percy ended up saving the world as Annabeth begs him to stop. She secretly tells Percy to get the fleece and bring it back to her, but Luke thinks she's talking to him. A sound almost makes him question it as an invisible Percy slips out of the room. He doesn't voice it, but he does send his crew to go check out the sound.

Beatrice Kitsos (Alison Simms) and Dior Goodjohn (Clarisse La Rue) in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 Episode 7. Courtesy of Disney+.

Kronos controls the narrative

As Allison is watching over the Golden Fleece, she's called to it. It glows, and she says it will be done. It seems the Fleece is working.

Meanwhile, Luke is trying to tell Annabeth why he needs the Fleece for it to work. Annabeth, in a vulnerable moment, tells him she had a vision about Thalia. She thinks the Fleece can bring her back to them. Luke doesn't believe it because why would Kronos have him poison the tree if the fleece could save Thaila?

Annabeth begs him to ask Kronos these burning questions. Again, another conversation is interrupted as something hurts Luke from the inside, leading him to limp out of the room and Annabeth to panic about his well-being. Even at a low capacity of health, Annabeth isn't willing to lie around as she hauls herself out of bed and toward where Luke went.

Allison reveals to the others that Kronos told her to kill the traitor — Annabeth. She tells them she may need help holding off Luke to get the job done. They leave the room, allowing Clarisse to emerge from her hiding spot and grab some weapons.

While everyone is away to take down Annabeth, Percy walks into the room where Kronos is. Immediately, it addresses him as a "little hero," giving me chills. Percy prevails and tells him he won't help him, even though Kronos tries to bargain with him. The voice stops as Percy pulls off the Golden Fleece. Just then, Luke comes in, immediately putting together that Annabeth lied to him about the door opening and closing when she was pleading with him about the fleece.

If Allison apologizing to Annabeth about Kronos' orders wasn't surprising enough, Clarisse stepping in to go five against one really surprises me. Two battles commence as Luke and Percy sword fight for the Golden Fleece while Clarisse takes on Allison and her crew to save Annabeth. They really have swapped tasks.

As the fights become more intense, one dude spots Annabeth and goes after her directly — she kicks him in the face while he's down. It's an impressive move for someone who was on the brink of death earlier. Luke and Percy's fight knocks over Kronos, allowing Percy to get away with the Golden Fleece as Luke keeps the coffin from falling. As I'm screaming, why are you taking an elevator, Luke stabs Percy through the closing elevator door. The scene goes blurry as Percy falls to the ground inside the elevator.

Charlie Bushnell (Luke Castellan) in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2. Courtesy of Disney+.

The Fleece really works

As Percy uses the Fleece to heal his wound, Clarisse knocks out the last of her fighting. Annabeth is shocked that she'd come to her rescue when she was searching for the fleece. But Clarisse decided to take a detour when she overheard the plan. I'm as shocked as Annabeth, but also glad as well. As Annabeth tells Clarisse that Percy went for the fleece a siren goes off, sending them into action to find him, hoping he has the fleece.

The fleece seems to have healed Percy enough for him to run out of the elevator below deck as Annabeth and Clarisse emerge above deck to another part of Luke's crew. The enemies are scared off as Blackjack comes flying in, sending them into the ocean. Percy emerges onto the deck to tell them that Blackjack is a friend and that the fleece really works because he's not bleeding anymore, it's just a strain on his shirt.

Percy, being a good hero, addresses Blackjack asking him to take Clarisse to camp as fast as possible. Clarisse looks stunned. But Percy simply says, it's her quest, and she should get to finish it. She's worried that he's letting her win, showing that they are always in competition. But this isn't about winning or losing anymore. It's about saving the camp. He's sorry for using her prophecy against her because it means that she will fail without friends to help her and fly alone. Instead, she can succeed with friends to help her and fly home alone to save the camp. It doesn't have to be a grim ending.

ARYAN SIMHADRI Aryan Simhadri (Grover) in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2. Courtesy of Disney+.

Tyson and Grover call on someone wiser

Tyson gets an old truck started only for them to realize that Grover can't drive, Tyson doesn't know how, and Percy isn't a good option because of the last time he drove. Tyson sent Rainbow and his friends away because it's too cold for them. As they are panicking about possibly failing their one job to get back to camp. Tyson thinks of someone wise they can call for help. I love that he instantly thought of Sally Jackson. Silly boys try to be coy about what's really going on, making Sally, who is out in public, say she's been a mother to a demigod and a cyclops, and tell her what's really going on. Whatever Grover tells her, sends her straight out of the store and into action. We love a good mama bear moment!

As they send Clarisse on her way, Percy and Annabeth run to meet up with Tyson, Grover, and Sally. With no time to question anything, they speed off to camp. Annabeth and Grover are excited to hopefully see Thalia again, while Percy silently struggles with his nightmare about Thalia coming true. He's conflicted about whether this is a good thing or bad. As much as he wants to help his friends, he's worried about the outcome.

Kronos' power continues to overpower Luke as he questions everything he's sacrificed to help Kronos' cause. While they are talking, the creatures are throwing fireballs at the camp's barrier, and Kronos orders Luke to kill the son of Poseidon. The war isn't over; it's only just begun. We're left wondering — does Clarisse get to camp, is the tree still standing when she arrives, do our heroes make it there, and what does Luke do next? The final episode can't come soon enough.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 finale premieres Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, on Disney+.