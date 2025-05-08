Percy Jackson season 3 scores promising update ahead of season 2 premiere

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 is coming to Disney+ in December, but we know filming on Percy Jackson season 3 is going to start much sooner!

According to a report from Nexus Point News, the cast and crew will start filming Percy Jackson season 3 in the summer of 2025. The report claims Walker Scobell, Leah Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, and the rest of the team will start production on season 3 beginning sometime in July 2025.

We already know that Percy Jackson and the Olympians is already renewed for season 3 on Disney+. Unfortunately, we're still waiting on Percy Jackson season 2, but we know that the new season will premiere on Disney+ in December 2025, two years after the series premiered.

Recently, Rick Riordan, the executive producer of the series and author of the Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series, shared a positive update about Percy Jackson seasons 4 and 5. Riordan shared on Goodreads that he's "guardedly optimistic" about getting to tell the full story and that they are "hoping and assuming that we will have the full five-season arc."

Percy Jackson season 3 could premiere in 2026

For those who have read the Percy Jackson series, you know what story will be told in Percy Jackson season 3. It's a really interesting part of the story that basically acts as the midpoint and sets up Percy Jackson's final act. Of course, I'm talking about The Titan's Cure, the third book in the series.

Honestly, it's very promising that production is getting started so soon. We've had to wait so long between the first two seasons of the series. By the time season 2 premieres, it will have been two years between seasons. That's pretty normal for some bigger fantasy shows, but for a show like Percy Jackson and the Olympians, it makes a lot of sense to roll these new seasons out earlier.

Starting production on season 3 in the summer of 2025, that should cut down the time between season 2 and season 3, especially if filming starts in July and wraps before season 2 is even released on Disney+ in December. We could definitely see Percy Jackson season 3 sometime in 2026.

That's probably the cadence that Disney+ would like to get to with Percy Jackson, with a new season premiering every year or every 18 months, even.

We'll keep you posted on more news about Percy Jackson season 3. We should be learning more about Percy Jackson season 2 in the near future, too.