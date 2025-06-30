The Perfect Couple season 2 gets promising tease from author

If you enjoyed murder mystery drama series The Perfect Couple on Netflix, then we have some good news to share that indicate we should all be hopeful about the show's future. The series is based on a novel of the same name by author Elin Hilderbrand, and the writer recently shared a positive update recently.

Hilderbrand, as well as showrunner Jenna Lamia, took part in the Flipping the Script: Bestsellers to Screen panel at the Nantucket Film Festival. Of course, the topic of The Perfect Couple season 2 had to come up. The author didn't give a direct response on whether Netflix will be developing a second season, though her comments indicate that there are plans in the works. She was just sort of skirting around the answer. Here's what she said, per Variety:

“If a season 2 is made, it will be called The Perfect Couple. If a season 2 is made, it will be based on my novel Swan Song. That I can say. If season 2 is made, Joanna Calo will be the showrunner. Did I have drinks with her this week? I did.”

The Perfect Couple. (L to R) Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks, Donna Lynne Champlin as Nikki Henry in episode 104 of The Perfect Couple. Cr. Seacia Pavao/Netflix © 2024

Neither Hilderbrand or Lamia shared why Calo would be taking over showrunner duties. However, being a writer, director, and producer on FX's The Bear, I would say this drama would be in good hands with her. All of this right now is talk since Netflix hasn't officially renewed the show for The Perfect Couple season 2. Though as you can see, it definitely seems like there's a good chance it's going to happen. Fingers crossed!

As the author mentioned above, she has another book called Swan Song which would be adapted into the second season. In both The Perfect Couple and Swan Song novels, the Nantucket Chief of Police is a character named Ed Kapenash. However in the Netflix series, the character is named Dan Carter, played by actor Michael Beach.

This second book focuses on the police chief who is ready to retire. However when a new wealthy couple moves into the area, the Richardsons, there's a big crime to solve, per GoodReads. Their $22 million summer home catches on fire and is burned down, with their personal assistant now missing. His daughter is best friends with this personal assistant, a girl who has now vanished. So he decides to stay on the job a little longer to figure out what happened.

With the first season of the show basically wrapping up the all the storylines, it was supposed to be a limited series after all, I'm not sure if The Perfect Couple season 2 would see any returning cast and characters other than the police chief and his daughter Chloe, who was played by Mia Isaac. Season 1 starred Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Meghann Fahy, and Dakota Fanning.

I'm interested to know where the story could go, and again, whether any of the main cast members will be back for more. Though perhaps a possible season 2 will follow more of an anthology sort of format. I guess all we can do is wait and see. We have an idea of what we might expect to see, and hopefully Netflix shares what its plans are exactly soon.

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about The Perfect Couple season 2 on Netflix.

