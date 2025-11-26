Peter and Lois spoof Hallmark in the 2025 Hulu holiday special

There are lots of fantastic Christmas episodes from Family Guy, with my personal favorite being "A Very Special Family Guy Freakin' Christmas" from season three. That's the one where Peter desperately wants to watch his all-time favorite holiday special, KISS Saves Santa, but winds up at the mall on Christmas Eve, after he accidentally donated the family's presents.

And who could forget the classic season 8 piece, "Road to the North Pole?" Stewie and Brian embark on a cold-weather journey to eradicate Santa after he dismisses the baby at the mall. Naturally, Stewie, despite being a genius, naively believed that all Santas are the North Pole equivalent. But in the spirit of the holiday and clever musical numbers, the two boys from Quahog wind up saving Christmas.

These two episodes have a permanent place on my annual watch list, as they should, because Christmas is a lot more than love and warm tingles; it can also have plenty of ridiculous humor. That's when Family Guy weaves itself in to deliver its sordid magic.

Speaking of which, you can imagine my excitement when Hulu released the trailer for its brand new Family Guy 2025 Holiday Special. Let it be known that I'm not one for Hallmark holiday movies or anything related (with the exception of a few), as they all follow the same plot and character dynamics. But when you have the existence of Family Guy, the goopy, over-the-top romcom material becomes enjoyable.

Hallmark comes to Quahog in the Family Guy Christmas special for Hulu

In typical Christmas rom-com fashion and titled "Family Guy's Hallmark Channel's Lifetime's Familiar Holiday Movie," Lois is a hardworking, career-driven woman who's single and on the hunt for improvement, while unintentionally finding love (with intent of theft). Peter steps in as her romantic interest and shows her the charming small-town life with some very untraditional values. Even under his movie character's name of "The Single Townie," Peter drops his usual shenanigans, but then again, it wouldn't be Family Guy without them.

Check out the trailer and the synopsis for "Family Guy's Hallmark Channel's Lifetime's Familiar Holiday Movie" below!

"In Family Guy’s take on generic holiday movies, Lois, who works for 'Big Pie,' travels to a small town in hopes of stealing Peter’s award-winning family secret pie recipe. Lainey Wilson guest voices as a country singer performing an original song in the episode’s opening scene."

The exclusive holiday Hulu episode is the second to come this year, following "A Little Fright Music," its Halloween inception. As these specials are unofficially linked to season 23, it reflects that the regular FOX Network seasons, such as the upcoming season 24, will have fewer episodes.

Additionally, the 2025 holiday special is the second to drop of the Disney's streamer. It follows 2024's epic and hilariously episode, "Gift of the White Guy." I couldn't stop laughing at that one, as the entire Family Guy team delivered their talents to new levels.

"Family Guy's Hallmark Channel's Lifetime's Familiar Holiday Movie" will begin streaming on Friday, November 28.