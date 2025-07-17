The first season of Platonic starring Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen came to an end in July 2023, and now a little over two years later it's time for us to get the second season of the Apple TV+ comedy! It's a little crazy it's taken this long for a comedy to come back, though Rogen was probably busy with his other series for the streamer, Emmy-nominated project, The Studio. Trust us, it's swept up so many nominations this year, which you can learn more about here.

Anyways, back to the upcoming show. Platonic season 2 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+. After debut day, you can expect one installment of the 10-episode season to drop each week until the finale. The last episode of the second season is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The episode count of the half-hour comedy's season 2 is the same as season 1. Before we get into all the details on what to expect, be sure to watch the newly-released trailer below!

The video teasing Platonic season 2 features Sylvia (Byrne) and Will's (Rogen) silly antics once again, as their friendship continues to rebuild and blossom. While the first season saw Sylvia's husband Charlie (Luke Macfarlane) be the one to get jealous of their platonic relationship, the new trailer reveals Will's fiancée (or wife?) Jenna (Rachel Rosenbloom) a bit intimidated by the duo's friendship. They certainly seem closer than ever now. Hopefully there's no more major fighting in their future. We only want to see silly shenanigans and heartwarming moments!

The season 1 finale also left off with Jenna asking Syliva to be her and Will's wedding planner. It's not clear if the second season picks up with another time jump, or if we're going to see their wedding being planned, and then possibly tying the knot this season. I guess we'll find out soon! The synopsis of the series also teases that the best friends have to "contend with new mid-life hurdles" like "work, weddings, and partners in crises." It's time to be adults.

Though one thing is for sure, at least this is what I believe. They'll get through it together once again! As Sylvia says in the trailer, they really do have to remain friends this time. Platonic season 2 also stars Carla Gallo, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, and Milo Manheim.

