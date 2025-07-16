New Apple TV+ show just beat Ted Lasso's Emmy nomination record

I don't know if any of us saw this coming, but Apple TV+ is definitely leading the charge in the 2025 Emmys nominations! The streamer has swept up many of them with multiple shows, and it's truly impressive to see. That includes one series that even beat Ted Lasso's Emmy nomination record that it previously held.

New Apple TV+ series The Studio, which premiered in March 2025, was able to beat out Ted Lasso's nominations at the Emmy Awards, and broke a record while at it. The Seth Rogen-led comedy received a total of 23 Emmy nominations, which is the most any comedy series has gotten in its first season, ever.

Chase Sui Wonders, Seth Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn and Ike Barinholtz in "The Studio," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Before that, Ted Lasso held the spot when it was nominated for a total of 20 in its very first year back in 2021, per Variety. Wow, what a feat to accomplish! Apple TV+ has been setting all sorts of records during the awards season for years. I'm sure they're going to take home some wins at this year's ceremony too.

The 23 nominations for The Studio include Best Comedy; Best Lead Actor in a Comedy for Rogen; Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for Kathryn Hahn and Catherine O'Hara; Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy for Ike Barinholtz; Best Guest Actress in a Comedy for Zoë Kravitz; and Best Guest Actor in a Comedy for Bryan Cranston, Dave Franco, Ron Howard, Anthony Mackie, and Martin Scorsese.

Other categories the series has a chance of winning at the awards show include Best Casting for a Comedy Series, Best Costumes, and Best Writing for a Comedy Series. Rogen is also up for winning in the Best Director Category alongside his co-director on the show Evan Goldberg for season 1 episode 2, "The Oner."

Seth Rogen in "The Studio," now streaming on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ also has nominations for some of its other great projects at the 77th Emmy Awards this year including Severance, Slow Horses, and Shrinking season 2. Severance season 2 scored 27 nominations, while Slow Horses got five, and the Jason Segel comedy got seven nominations. One of them is Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, which Harrison Ford is up for. This is the actor's very first Emmy nomination ever in his career.

The Studio has already been renewed for a second season, so if you're a fan of the show then there's more to come. I'll be honest. I liked the comedy, though I didn't expect it to get so much attention at the awards show. This came as quite a surprise. We'll see if it'll be able to take home any wins given the stiff competition it's against. I can't wait for this year's Emmys!

The 2025 Emmy Awards air live Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, as well as stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. For a full listo f nominations, head over to the Emmys website.

