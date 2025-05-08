Charlie is back on the case in Poker Face season 2 so don't miss a beat (release schedule)

It’s been two long years, but Poker Face season 2 is finally here! The first three episodes are already available to stream on Peacock, and the rest of the season will arrive weekly.

Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) returns as a woman who can always tell when someone is lying. She just has this special power, and she has been using it for good, even though she doesn’t really want to. While she’s on the run for her life, she’s found a way to help people in small towns as they figure out who really killed individuals.

This is more than the traditional “whodunit” series. Much like Columbo and Elsbeth, we already know who the victim and murderer are. Instead, Charlie is helping justice be served, as she makes it clear that people are lying.

POKER FACE -- S2 -- Pictured: (l-r) Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, Patti Harrison -- (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/PEACOCK)

Poker Face season 2 release schedule

While the first season only had 10 episodes, Poker Face season 2 is longer. It has two extra episodes, taking the count up to 12. That’s a lot of fun, especially with the weekly release format. Look, I’m still a fan of weekly releases to have something to look forward to. This release is similar to the first season, which saw the release of four episodes together and then a weekly release.

Episodes drop on Peacock on Thursdays. The first three episodes arrived at 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT. That is the usual time for Peacock releases based on past shows, so I would expect the remaining episodes to release at the same time. Peacock is the only streamer that seems to make us wait for episodes instead of dropping at midnight PT.

With the first three episodes now available to watch, you’ll need the schedule for the remaining episodes. We’re into the weekly release, and here’s all you need to know:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 May 8 Episode 2 May 8 Episode 3 May 8 Episode 4 May 15 Episode 5 May 22 Episode 6 May 29 Episode 7 June 5 Episode 8 June 12 Episode 9 June 19 Episode 10 June 26 Episode 11 July 3 Episode 12 July 10

Charlie remains on the run in Poker Face season 2

At the end of the first season, Charlie was able to prove her innocence in the death of Sterling Frost Jr., which helped to get Cliff off her back. However, she now has someone else on her back.

Cliff testified against Hasp, who made a call to Charlie at the end of season 1. Hasp, voiced by Rhea Perlman on the phone, made it clear that Charlie can either come and work for her or die. Charlie picked a third option. She smashed her phone and ran off. We’re sure to see Rhea Perlman step onto the screen as Hasp in Poker Face season 2, but who will she have going after Charlie first as Charlie continues to solve murders?

Poker Face airs Thursdays on Peacock.