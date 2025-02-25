Charlie's back! Poker Face season 2 gets spring release window and first-look images

We’ve got a window for when Poker Face returns, so here’s a peek when you can see the return of TV’s most unusual crime solver!

Poker Face was a huge winner with audiences and critics when it debuted on Peacock in 2023. It’s been a longer wait for season 2 as the show was delayed by issues such as the 2023 Hollywood strikes and the busy schedule of creator Rian Johnson.

Thankfully, it’s coming with The Hollywood Reporter sharing a first peek at Poker Face season 2. That includes how it’s eying a spring 2025 release date. That’s likely going to be April or early May.

Poker Face revolves around Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne), a Vegas card shark who has the uncanny ability to know when someone is lying. After she inadvertently causes the death of a mobster’s son, Charlie goes on the run. As fate would have it, in any small town she visits, Charlie becomes involved in a murder case and uses her talents to solve it.

The show is unique for its format of opening by showing the audience who the killer is and how they did it. It then flashes back to how Charlie gets involved and boasts a fantastic guest star cast. The first season was a hit with critics and earned Lyonne multiple award nominations, including an Emmy. It looks like season 2 is only going to make the show even better!

What’s coming for Poker Face season 2?

Season 2 picks up from where season 1 left off as Charlie is trying to evade mob boss Beatrix Hasp (Rhea Pearlman), who she angered. Once more, Charlie is on the road and yet again getting involved in strange murders.

The guest cast for season 2 is fantastic: Awkwafina, John Cho, Sherry Cola, Kevin Corrigan, Cynthia Erivo, Giancarlo Esposito, Davionte “GaTa” Ganter, Patti Harrison, Corey Hawkins, Gaby Hoffmann, Katie Holmes, Carol Kane, David Krumholtz, Melanie Lynskey, Ben Marshall, Margo Martindale, John Mulaney, Kumail Nanjiani, Katherine Narducci, B.J. Novak, Ego Nwodim, Haley Joel Osment, Simon Rex, Sam Richardson, Jason Ritter, Alia Shawkat, Cliff “Method Man” Smith and Justin Theroux. And there could be more coming!

The first images hint at some great fun with Charlie at a baseball game, an intimate moment with Kaite Holmes and, wildest of all, Cynthia Erivo in a triple role of identical triplets!

POKER FACE -- Pictured: Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, Cynthia Erivo -- (Photo by: PEACOCK)

POKER FACE -- Pictured: (l-r) Katie Holmes, Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale -- (Photo by: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK)

Charlie looks to be hanging out at a farm alongside Shiloh Fernandez as likely a guy with a secret.

POKER FACE -- Pictured: (l-r) Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, Shiloh Fernandez -- (Photo by: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK)

Charlie's also shown by a plane with John Mulaney, perhaps the pilot or owner?

POKER FACE -- Pictured: (l-r) Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, John Mulaney -- (Photo by: PEACOCK)

And it wouldn't be Charlie without her prized Plymouth as her faithful ride.

POKER FACE -- Pictured: Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale -- (Photo by: Sarah Shatz/PEACOCK)

The synopsis by Johnson also hints at some major fun to come.

"Charlie Cale is back on the run, and in season two we’ve taken her journey to the next level, one murder mystery at a time. From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime solving existential road-trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny lie-detecting abilitTo bring season two to life, we pulled visual inspiration from American ’70s cinema, all the stuff we love like Robert Altman, Bob Rafelson, Peter Bogdanovich. But the backbone of this show is TV — the kind of TV we grew up watching, episodic case of the week gems like Columbo and The Rockford Files and Quantum Leap.

Each episode is a mini movie, existing in its own world with a unique tone and vibe, featuring an eccentric lot of characters played by a truly gonzo parade of guest stars. We still can’t believe we got to work with rockstars like Cynthia Erivo, Katie Holmes, John Mulaney, and Awkwafina (and many many more, the list is kinda dizzying) who all dove into the game with joy and came ready to play. Twelve killer new episodes are coming your way. Buckle up and see you on the road!"

We still need an exact date, but it looks like Poker Face season 2 will deal fans in for more fun and continue the great mystery series!

Poker Face season 1 streams on Peacock.