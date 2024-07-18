13 AMC shows are coming to Netflix in August 2024 (Why this is the best decision the network could have made)
Mark your calendars for Monday, Aug. 19, 2024! That's because this is the date 13 shows from AMC are going to be added to Netflix. And this is definitely great news indeed. We'll go into more detail about our reasons below. But to start off, I think this will definitely help some of the network's best shows get more recognition. So which ones are being added to the streaming giant?
Which AMC shows are coming to Netflix?
The one I'm most excited about personally is A Discovery of Witches! Starring Teresa Palmer as Diana Bishop and Matthew Goode as Matthew Clairmont, this three-part fantasy series is literally one of my favorites. There's a wonderful romance, a political and governmental vampire hierarchy, magic, and more twists and turns you don't see coming.
One aspect that drew me to the show is the onscreen chemistry between the actors, as well as Diana and Matthew's commitment and dedication to each other. Trust me, you will be shipping these two so hard! We shared all the AMC titles coming to Netflix below, per Deadline:
- A Discovery of Witches, all three seasons
- Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, first season only (renewed for season 3)
- Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, first season (second is in the works)
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, first season (season 2 premieres on AMC in September)
- Fear the Walking Dead, all eight seasons
- Monsieur Spade, one season
- That Dirty Black Bag, one season
- The Terror, first season only (season 3 premieres on AMC in 2025)
- Dark Winds, two seasons (renewed for season 3)
- Gangs of London, two seasons (renewed for season 3)
- Into the Badlands, all three seasons
- Kevin can F*** Himself, all two seasons
- Preacher, all four seasons
The news outlet also shares that The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live and The Walking Dead: Dead City will also be added to Netflix on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025. The Ones Who Live premiered on AMC in February 2025 and currently there's no plans for a second season. Netflix will have the first season of Dead City, which premiered in June 2023 on AMC. Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in 2025 on the original network.
Why this is a smart business move
So let's be real. AMC has some great shows, some of the top ones being Anne Rice's titles and as previously mentioned A Discovery of Witches. But is it the biggest streamer/network in this competitive market? No. AMC+ isn't really the first platform I think of when I'm looking for something new to watch or subscribe to.
Deadline notes that the decision to allow Netflix to stream its shows is in the hopes of more people watching them, perhaps gaining more subscribers on AMC and AMC+, as well as "a financial element." And really, this all makes sense which is why I think this has been a smart business move on the company's end. It's really the best decision it could have made for itself.
Netflix is probably the biggest streamer out the multitude out there. That's just a fact whether you're a fan of the platform or not. The audience it has and reach is crazy. Old shows like Breaking Bad and Suits surged and became so popular, years after they were off the air all thanks to Netflix. Even current series' like Grey's Anatomy and Outlander that already have high viewership numbers grew thanks to their seasons being added to Netflix.
So really AMC offering up some of its best shows to the streaming giant is a really smart business move, and it definitely makes sense. They have a lot to gain from doing this, and personally as viewers it makes our lives easier. Having everything streaming in one place is never anything I'm going to complain about!