4 good shows like Tell Me Lies to watch on streaming now
Tell Me Lies season 2 is now streaming weekly episodes on Hulu, and the second season definitely delves into more secrets, lies, and the toxic relationship between Lucy and Stephen. But this time in a slightly different way because they're not together. Though that doesn't mean he doesn't still try to get under her skin.
The show is also about the friend group and how they manage to keep secrets from each other. Some of them big like the fact that Evan and Lucy drunkenly slept together at the end of the first season. This has lead Bree, even though she doesn't know the woman was Lucy, down a surprising path with professor Oliver.
It's no secret that Tell Me Lies is one of the more popular shows on streaming. And if you're currently enjoying the season and looking for something with the same vibes, or you're thinking ahead to when season 2 is over and need a series to fill the time, we've got your back! Here's 4 good shows like Tell Me Lies to watch on streaming now.
Pretty Little Liars
Stream all 7 seasons on Hulu
I mean, this one might be obvious just with the word "liars" in the title. Obviously you know there's going to be a ton of secrets and lies, and that definitely happens in Pretty Little Liars. If you're looking for the same vibe as Tell Me Lies, this one is the way to go. Just like the Hulu series, the group of friends have things to hide from each other at times, plus the people around them are lying especially if it turns out they are stalker "A" who threatens to expose those secrects.
And spoiler alert, there were multiple "A's" thought the run of the seven seasons. Though even with hiding things, both groups of friends on both shows are there for each other, and that's where you'll see those similarities. The series does start out in high school, but there's time jumps and we see the characters as adults eventually too. In Tell Me Lies season 2, Bree has started a relationship with married professor, Oliver. Of course high school is much worse, but their relationship is kind of mirroring Aria and Ezra's right now too.
The Buccaneers
Stream season 1 on Apple TV+, season 2 in the works
This one might seem like an odd one to be on the list, but let me explain. When you're in college, this is the time to sort of spend time trying to find yourself and what you want to do into more of your adult years. It's kind of a coming-of-age sort of period. And that's what The Buccaneers explores. The Apple TV+ series is much more dramatic and has many more secrets than what it initially seems to be.
This group of friends, and those around them, have their own secrets. Plus, unfortunately Stephen and Lucy's relationship is toxic, and one of the main characters experiences that. But it goes above toxicity. It's abusive. That disturbing dynamic, plus another where one of the girls' husbands is sleeping with a much older woman, can make you a bit uncomfortable while watching. And that's how Stephen and Lucy's relationship is, especially in the first season.
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Stream the first two seasons on Max, season 3 coming in November 2024
Speaking of finding yourself, that's what The Sex Lives of College Girls is all about! While the other shows on this list are more on the dramatic side, this Max series takes a more lighthearted approach to life in college. Though it still explores the ups and downs of becoming a full-fledged adult, the different relationships the four female friends have, and of course their sex lives too. And well, Tell Me Lies definitely has a lot of sex scenes. Plus, this show stars Reneé Rapp, so count me in!
Conversations with Friends
Purchase the first (and only) season on Apple TV or Prime Video
I wouldn't have thought Conversations with Friends would apply too much when it comes to Tell Me Lies until we got the plot of season 2 between Bree and Professor Oliver. Though, if you're looking for a similar show, this one definitely fits the bill. College student Frances begins a relationship with an actor Nick, whose wife Melissa notices her and her friend/ex Bobbi when they perform spoken-word poetry. With Melissa being a writer, she invites them over and that's when the four of their lives become entangled.
Frances and Nick begin a relationship, and it seems sparks fly between Melissa and Bobbi as well. Talk about complicated! And not only is there the affair story here, but also the exploration of difficult dynamics between friends just like in Tell Me Lies. There's a lot that's going on here, and I can tell you this show will keep you glued to your seat.
Tell Me Lies season 2 releases new episodes Wednesdays on Hulu.