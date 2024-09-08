4 imaginative shows like Anne with an E to watch if you miss the Netflix series
Anne with an E was definitely one of the best shows on Netflix. Even though the period drama was canceled in 2019 after three seasons, us fans still think about it and are upset it did not continue and get a proper ending. If you're like me and miss Anne with an E, then you might be looking for something to fill that void. Well, we've got some recs for you!
The Artful Dodger
Even though The Artful Dodger has a male lead, that doesn't mean there aren't similarities between the titular character, aka Jack Dawkins, and Anne. Plus, the story serves as a sequel to the events in Charles Dickens' famous novel Oliver Twist, and features a strong female lead, Lady Belle Fox, played by Maia Mitchell. And spoiler alert, there's a romance that brews between Jack and Belle that you will ship just like Anne and Gilbert.
Anne is known to be motivated and imaginative, not afraid to find ways to get what she wants and fight for what she believes in. Jack has similar qualities in that he doesn't give up easily and tries to find ways to leave his past of pickpocketing behind to be a respected young doctor. It's a story about finding yourself and what you want your future to look like, similar qualities to Anne with an E.
Dickinson
Stream on Apple TV+
If you do want a story with a smart female lead, that would be Dickinson on Apple TV+. The show is based on famous poet Emily Dickinson and Hailee Steinfeld takes on the iconic role of the real-life figure. Anne has a passion for writing and poetry, and Emily definitely has a talent for poetry. There's a wonderful romance at the center of the story as well that will make you swoon.
The show is also great in that it tackles gender inequality and breaking social norms, very similar to our beloved Anne and what she and her friends face in Avonlea. Though Dickinson is a period drama like Anne with an E, it also incorporates modern music and language to bring it to life. This doesn't bother me as it's one of the reasons the show stands out and is unique. Definitely give this one a shot, you won't regret it!
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Stream on Netflix
A Series of Unfortunate Events is more dark than our favorite show. Though Anne with an E is great at tackling social issues, coming of age, bullying, etc., the series overall has a lighthearted feel to it which is why it's a great watch. But, you should also give this other Netflix series a try.
Thankfully, Anne eventually finds a loving home with Marilla and Matthew, though she did face hardships growing up at the orphanage. And even in her new home and ever-present optimism, that doesn't mean those hardships don't effect her. A Series of Unfortunate Events focuses on three siblings who are newly orphaned and are shuffled around multiple foster homes that aren't great.
It's sort of a murder mystery where the young ones look into what really happened to their parents while trying to get rid of Count Olaf who is trying to get his hands on the family's money and inheritance. Again, it's a darker story but one I think you'll enjoy if you like Anne with an E.
Once Upon a Time
One of my all-time favorite shows is Once Upon a Time. I will fangirl about it over and over again. The series starts with Snow White and Prince Charming's daughter, Emma Swan, who grows up in the real world as an orphan. On her 28th birthday, the son she gave up for adoption, Henry, comes knocking on her door declaring she needs to break the curse her parents and the rest of the fairytale characters are under. The curse is the Evil Queen brought them all to our world from the Enchanted Forest and erased their memories.
I know, lots of fantastical elements that definitely are not in Anne with an E. Plus, the show is set in modern times not a historical one. Though both Emma and Henry have similar qualities to Anne. Emma is more jaded as she's an adult and never found a loving home. So we do see the effects of growing up an orphan. Even though Anne thankfully finds a home during her coming of age years, the two characters are similar in that aspect.
Henry is a 10-year-old boy who is imaginitive, persistent, and even becomes a writer of sorts later on in the series. Definitely sounds like Anne! Overall, the series is centered around family while the characters face off villains and creatures. And you'll definitely be in for a fun and wild ride!
Bonus: Enola Holmes
Stream on Netflix
I know this one is not a show, but the Enola Holmes films starring Millie Bobby Brown on Netflix will definitely give you Anne with an E feels. Enola is talkative, inquisitive, and ready for any adventure that comes her way. These are all similar qualities to Anne. I think out of all the characters on the list, Enola and Anne are the two that resemble each other the most.
Enola's mother disappears and she goes on an adventure to find her in the first movie, which is sort of like Anne searching for answers about her birth parents and where she comes from. There's currently two movies streaming on Netflix, and the third one is expected to arrive on the streamer in 2025.