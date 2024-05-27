4 new and returning shows to stream this week (May 27 - June 2, 2024)
Four shows, four different streamers! There's a nice variety of offerings for us this week when it comes to streaming television, including The Outlaws season 3 on Prime Video which I'm personally excited about. The summer is certainly bringing with it some great premieres, and this week, May 27, 2024 to June 2, 2024, there's three returning series' and one new one. Find out what's on the docket below!
Eric
Streaming Thursday, May 30 on Netflix
If you're looking for an emotional new series, then you definitely need to add Eric on Netflix to your watch list. It seems like it might be a simple story with a puppet, but it's so much more. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch, the show is centered around Vincent (Cumberbatch) whose nine-year-old son disappears on his way to school, per the synopsis. He is a leading puppeteer and creator of a popular television show, but is dealing with this loss. We shared the rest of the synopsis below:
"Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, ERIC, convinced that if he can get ERIC on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent’s progressively destructive behavior alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home."
Eric is a 6 episode series that will all begin streaming on Thursday, May 30 on Netflix. The series also stars Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, and Vincent Cassie Ledroit. This production seems to be emotionally intense, but really worth it. I already know the waterworks will get going for me when I tune in.
We Are Lady Parts season 2
Stream Thursday, May 30 on Peacock
This fun musical series is back, and we can't wait to see what's coming up next for Amina, Saira, Ayesha, Bisma, and Momtaz! Peacock is releasing all 6 episodes on Thursday, May 30, so that's another binge-watch for you to check out other than Eric on Netflix.
We Are Lady Parts season 2 sees the girl band back with "a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first UK tour," per the synopsis. Our favorite girls will have to deal with recording their first album, a rival band, and figuring out whether this big success is really what they want. They certainly have a lot to think about this time around! But what else is new?
The series stars Anjana Vasan, Sarah Kameela Impey, Juliette Motamed, Faith Omole, Lucie Shorthouse, Aiysha Hart, Zaqi Ismail, Shobu Kapoor, Malala Yousafzai, Meera Syal. Will you be watching?
The Outlaws season 3
Stream Friday, May 31 on Prime Video
Our favorite group of outlaws are back, and they're facing a huge threat! Crime boss The Dean is locked up in prison, and so the group is starting to move on with their lives in The Outlaws season 3. But when one of them has a "deadly secret," it put them back in "mortal danger," per the synopsis. Not only do they deal with this threat, but it's possible The Dean could get out and look for revenge. Oh no!
Again if you're looking for a binge-watch, this will be the case for the third season. All five episodes of The Outlaws season 3 drop Friday, May 31 on Prime Video. I'm really looking forward to seeing what happens next for them with the threat of The Dean looming. It's going to make for an interesting story for sure.
Mayor of Kingstown season 3
Streaming Sunday, June 2 on Paramount+
Last but not least on our list of shows coming this week is Mayor of Kingstown season 3. The show stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, as well as Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Michael Beach. The series comes from Yellowstone executive producer Taylor Sheridan as well as Antoine Fuqua. So if you haven't checked it out, you know it's in good hands. Here is the synopsis:
"In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions."
The third season premieres Sunday, June 2 with the first episode on Paramount+. Unlike the others on this list, the crime thriller is not binge-watch. You'll need to wait weekly for new installments to come out. It's not known how long the season is just yet, but it's likely there will be 10 episodes like the first two seasons. What are you watching this week?