5 shows to stream for all the Patriotic feels this Fourth of July
By Renee Hansen
July 4 is a day set aside to celebrate America's independence. Families and friends gather for cookouts, parades, and more. After all the overeating and celebrating, it is nice to relax with some great series that have a patriotic theme. Below is a list of shows across several streaming services to fit that bill if you're looking for something to watch!
Manhunt (2023)
Streaming on Apple TV+
Manhunt is a miniseries adaptation of James L. Swanson's book Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln's Killer. The series focuses on the aftermath of the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln (Hamish Linklater). Secretary of War and friend of Lincoln, Edwin Stanton (Tobias Menzies), plans the manhunt to track down John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle), the man who killed the president. It also stars Lovie Simone, Will Harrison, Brandon Flynn, Damian, O'Hare, Glenn Morshower, Patton Oswalt, Matt Walsh, and more. There's a total of 7 episodes. We shared the episode titles below:
- Episode 1 - "Pilot"
- Episode 2 - "Post Mortem"
- Episode 3 - "Let the Sheep Flee"
- Episode 4 - "The Secret Line"
- Episode 5 - "A Man of Destiny"
- Episode 6 - "Useless"
- Episode 7 - "The Final Act"
Band of Brothers (2001)
The war drama Band of Brothers originally aired on HBO beginning in 2001. The series was created by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, both of whom serve as executive producers. Based on the same-titled book by Stephen E. Ambrose, Band of Brothers dramatizes the story of Easy Company, part of the 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiments assigned to the United States Army’s 101st Airborne Division during World War II. The series uses historical events, survivor interviews, and the soldiers' journals and letters to show their bravery and the trauma they experienced.
The acclaimed series won Best Miniseries at the Emmys and Golden Globes and holds a 94% onRotten Tomatoes. The show has an all-star cast which includes Eion Bailey, David Schwimmer, Donnie Wahlberg, Colin Hanks, Damian Lewis, Ron Livingston, Michael Fassbender, Scott Grimes, Neal McDonough, Tom Hardy, Simon Pegg, James McAvoy, Michael Cudlitz, Kirk Acevado and more. It has a total of 10 episodes.
Parks & Recreation (2009-2014)
Streaming on Peacock
The NBC sitcom Parks & Recreation is a political satire mockumentary that chronicles the lives and work of a small Indiana town's Parks Department. Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler), deputy director of the department in Pawnee, firmly believes that the government was created to serve the people, not the reverse. And she's very passionate about her job. It's a hilarious look into municipal government that sometimes mirrors reality all too well.
What's also funny is that Nick Offerman's character, Ron Swanson, is the opposite of her and is a strong libertarian. He holds his position as director to try and make the government as inefficient as possible. But even so, he has a soft spot for his employees. The comedy also stars Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Paul Schneider, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir, Retta, and Billy Eichner. The series featured cameos of John McCain, Michelle Obama, and Joe Biden. The show ran for 7 seasons.
Patriot (2015)
Streaming on Prime Video
In 2015, Prime Video released the political comedy Patriot, which aired for two seasons. The series features intelligence officer John Tavner (Michael Dorman), who assumes a NOC (non-official cover) role at a Midwest industrial piping firm to prevent Iran from going nuclear.
The story follows Tavner as he navigates his new job while experiencing PTSD, governmental failures, and other complications that affect his assignment. The series also stars Kurtwood Smith, Michael Chernus, Kathleen Munroe, Aliette Opheim, Chris Conrad, Terry O'Quinn, and Debra Winger.
The Diplomat (2023)
Streaming on Netflix
The Diplomat is a political thriller that follows the newly appointed United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, Kate Wyler (Keri Russell), and her career diplomat husband Hal (Rufus Sewell), as they navigate their roles in the political realm. Kate unwillingly obeys her appointment as ambassador by President Rayburn (Michael McKean), where she is tasked with defusing an international crisis. She tries to adjust to her new life in the spotlight while doing everything to salvage her marriage.
The series also stars David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh in leading roles, with recurring roles by Celia Imrie, Miguel Sandoval, Nan Mensah, and T'Nia Miller. The show became a hit on Netflix, and has already been renewed for a second season. So this is the perfect time for you to tune in and catch up! What will you be watching on Fourth of July?