A Very Royal Scandal and more shows coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2024
A Very Royal Scandal, which is a three-part retelling of the historic interview between Prince Andrew of Britain and reporter Emily Maitlis, is coming to Prime Video in September 2024! Unfortunately, the streamer doesn't have too much coming. There's also new episodes of Rings of Power season 2 to look forward to. But, there are still some options out there. Check them all out below:
- Cómo cazar a un monstruo (international title) -Sept. 6, 2024
- The Money Game - Sept. 10
- Good Luck Guys (international title) - Sept. 17
- A Very Royal Scandal - Sept. 19
- Porno y Helado season 2 (international title) - Sept. 20
- Rings of Power season 2 weekly episodes (finale on Oct. 3)
Read on for details on A Very Royal Scandal, as well as a compelling sports docuseries coming our way very soon!
The Money Game
Release date: Sept. 10
Documentaries and docuseries' always grab my attentin and I definitely gravitate towards them. I'm sure many of you are the same! If you're looking for a new one to check out, then be sure to add The Money Game to your watch list. All 6 episodes will drop Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 on Prime Video.
The production focuses on student athletes and the "groundbreaking decision by the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletics Association)" to give them NIL (name, image, and likeness) rights, per the synopsis. Now with the athletes getting this right, they're able to " earn endorsement compensation while maintaining their amateur athletic status." In particular, we're getting a closer look at the LSU Athletics in Louisiana.
Some of the athletes featured include gymnast Olivia Dunne; basketball players Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson, and Trace Young; hurdler Alia Armstrong, and football player Jayden Daniels. Other than the impressive sports players, the documentary will also feature coaches and administrators giving their thoughts as well.
A Very Royal Scandal
Release date: Sept. 19
It was a moment that was pivotal in British history, but also around the world. And that was the real-life interview between Prince Andrew and reporter Emily Maitlis. Well, Prime Video has decided to create a series that's a retelling of the event. A Very Royal Scandal premieres with all three episodes on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Starring Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew and Ruth Wilson as Emily Maitlis, the three-part series focuses on the lead-up to the interview where the royal faced "scandalous accusations" when it comes to his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre, per the synopsis. We'll also see the interview itself, as well as the "many questions left in its wake that would change their lives forever."
Jonining Sheen and Wilson onscreen are Joanna Scanlan, Alex Jennings, Éanna Hardwicke, and Claire Rushbrook. Will you be tuning in? This one is definitely going to be added to my watch list!
