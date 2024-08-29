7 shows coming to Netflix in September 2024 you need to watch
A new month is almost here, and that means you’re looking through the list of new releases on streaming platforms. There are some great new releases coming to Netflix in September 2024. Now you just need to narrow down the list.
We’ve got that list narrowed down a little. We have a list of 7 must-watch shows, covering dramas such as crime thrillers, romance, comedy, and much more. It’s so hard to rank different genres and productions, so this list is in release date order instead.
7 must-watch shows on Netflix in September 2024
The Perfect Couple
We start off with the adaptation of an Elin Hildebrand novel, The Perfect Couple. Nicole Kidman and Live Schreiber star in this thriller, which sees Amelia about to marry into the wealthy Nantucket Winbury family. This is something the matriarch, played by Kidman, doesn’t want to happen.
It looks like the wedding will need to be put on hold when a body is found on the beach. Suddenly, everyone becomes a suspect as secrets are revealed.
The Perfect Couple is on Netflix on Sept. 5, 2024.
Selling Sunset season 8
What does it take to be a success in the Los Angeles real estate market? That’s something Selling Sunset has given us a look at, and now we have another season to look forward to. We get all the drama at The Oppenheim Group, where elite real estate brokers sell luxury to affluent buyers.
The agents certainly start to battle it out between themselves for the best clients. After coming into the series in season 7, Heather Rae El Moussa has made it clear to Just Jared that she isn’t returning for the eighth season. Davina Potratz hasn’t officially left the series, but she wasn’t featured in the seventh season, so fans don’t expect her back for season 8.
Selling Sunset season 8 drops on Sept. 6, 2024.
The Circle season 7
Do you love the social media game called The Circle? You’ll be happy to hear that a seventh season is coming this month. Like with previous seasons, the season will be aired weekly in batches.
Once more, we’ll see people head into the apartment block and set up their personas. Some will take on their real personas while others create something. The aim is to become the most popular person in the apartment building so they’re not voted out. It’s a fun strategy game, and it’s so nice to take a break from dating reality shows for a while.
The Circle season 7 airs in batches on Wednesdays starting on Sept. 11, 2024.
Emily in Paris Season 4B
Netflix opted to split Emily in Paris into two seasons, but the good news is that there isn’t that much of a wait for the second half. It will arrive in September.
A lot went down in the first half of the season. We now have a lot of questions about Emily and Alfie’s relationship, Emily and Gabriel’s turn of events, and Camile learning more about that pregnancy test. Look, we don’t want to spoil it in case you’ve been waiting for the second half to drop before binge-watching all episodes.
Emily in Paris Season 4B drops on Sept. 12, 2024.
Lopez vs. Lopez season 2
If you loved the first season of Lopez vs. Lopez, you’ll be happy to hear that the second season is coming to Netflix this month. After initially reconnecting with her father in the first season, Mayan needs to learn how to simply live with her formerly estranged father. In the first episode of the season, George wants everyone to give up their addictions. Naturally, that comes with its own challenges, but for us, it also comes with its own comedy.
Watch Lopez vs. Lopez season 2 on Sept. 18, 2024.
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
If you need a bit of dramatized true crime in your life, you’ll want to turn your attention to Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. This is the second season of Ryan Murphy’s Monsters series. It was converted into an anthology series rather than a limited one.
In August 1989, Lyle and Erik Menendez murdered their parents. They claimed that it was in self-defense, but eventually, a jury would find them guilty. The series takes us through the story, although there will be some dramatized elements similar to the first season of this series.
Watch Monsters season 2 on Sept. 19. 2024.
Twilight of the Gods
For those looking for an animated series for themselves or their kids, Netflix usually has you covered. That is certainly the case in September 2024. Zack Snyder and Jay Oliva have teamed up to bring a new animated series titled Twilight of the Gods. The series takes a look at Norse mythology, which is certainly popular thanks to the likes of Vikings and The Last Kingdom.
The series follows Sigrid, an iron-willed warrior who saves Leif, a mortal king. Leif falls in love with Sigrid, and the two need to survive Thor’s wrath of terror. With a god’s wrath, it means death and destruction. Naturally, that leads to a mission of revenge for Leif and Sigrid.
Watch Twilight of the Gods on Sept. 19, 2024.