Bad Monkey and Emily in Paris are among the 10 most-watched shows on streaming right now
By Sandy C.
It was nice to see House of the Dragon take the throne back as the No. 1 most-watched series last week, but a new series (and a returning favorite) have taken over. Are you currently watching one of the most popular shows on streaming? Flix Patrol has all of the details as our go-to source for everything streaming.
Prime Video is the winning platform this week as you’ll find three of its series in the top 10, including the recently released fantasy-drama The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. What we never seem to find on the list are Disney+ originals. The most-streamed show on Disney+ is Grey’s Anatomy, but this is a network show, so we can’t feature it here.
Bad Monkey, Apple TV+’s latest series joins the list sooner than I thought it would. The series dropped its first two episodes on Aug. 14, so I didn’t think it would reach the top 5 until the second week, but below you’ll find it at No. 2. And, of course, Netflix’s returning favorite, Emily in Paris, is crowned as the top streaming series.
The top 10 most-watched shows on streaming (Aug. 1-7)
- Emily in Paris on Netflix
- Bad Monkey on Apple TV+
- American Murder: Laci Peterson on Netflix
- House of the Dragon on Max
- Rick and Morty: The Anime on Max
- Presumed Innocent on Apple TV+
- The Boys on Prime Video
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video
- Batman: Caped Crusader on Prime Video
- Evil on Paramount+
Are you watching any of the shows on the top 10? Do trending series influence you when it comes to what you should watch next?
Now for next week's predictions, I think we’ll be seeing Emily in Paris and Bad Monkey high on the list again, but American Murder: Laci Peterson, will likely fall since this is a three-part documentary that can quickly be enjoyed in a day. Reasonable Doubt season 2 on Hulu and Bel-Air season 3 may also pop up next on the list. I also wonder if we'll see the Love Island season 6 reunion on the top 10. It's a one-episode special, but to say it has a massive following is an understatement. Then, things will really get interesting with the arrival of new fall TV shows.