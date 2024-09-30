There's 8 finales and premieres you don't want to miss on streaming this week! (Sept. 30 - Oct. 6, 2024)
We're ready for a new week on streaming because that means new episodes, finales, and of course premieres as well. Plus it's the beginning of a new month! October 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting one, and that starts with this first week, Sept. 30 - Oct. 6, 2024. Check out what's coming to streaming this week that you don't want to miss:
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol season 2 - premiered Sept. 29 on AMC and AMC+
- The Circle season 7 finale - Wednesday, Oct. 2 on Netflix
- Where's Wanda? - Wednesday, Oct. 2 on Apple TV+
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finale - Thursday, Oct. 3 on Prime Video
- Heartstopper season 3 - Thursday, Oct. 3 on Netflix
- The Legend of Vox Machina season 3- Thursday, Oct. 3 on Prime Video
- Queens Court season 2 - Sunday, Oct. 6 on Peacock
- The Franchise - Sunday, Oct. 6 on HBO and Max
If you've only got time this week for a couple of shows, then there's two we definitely recommend you check out from the list. Read on below!
Where's Wanda?
Premieres Wednesday, Oct. 2 on Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is venturing into more international titles with its first German-language show, Where's Wanda? The series follows Dedo and Carlotta Klatt who decide to "take matters into their own hands" when their 17-year-old daughter Wanda goes missing, per the synopsis. The dark comedy premieres Wednesday, Oct. 2 with the first two epsiodes. Then one new installment will be released weekly. We shared the release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Oct. 2
- Episode 2 - Oct. 2
- Episode 3 - Oct. 9
- Episode 4 - Oct. 16
- Episode 5 - Oct. 23
- Episode 6 - Oct. 30
- Episode 7 - Nov. 6
- Episode 8 - Nov. 13
Where's Wanda? stars Heike Makatsch, Axel Stein, Lea Drinda, Leo Simon, Nikeata Thompson, Palina Rojinski, Kostja Ullmann, and Maxton Hall — The World Between Us actress Harriet Herbig-Matten. She's become a very well-known name now thanks to her German series on Prime Video. Here's the official synopsis of what you can expect in the upcoming show:
"“Where’s Wanda?” is a dark comedy that tells the story of Dedo and Carlotta Klatt, who are desperate to locate their missing 17-year-old daughter Wanda, who disappeared months ago without a trace. When the police fail to find her, the family takes matters into their own hands, obtaining surveillance devices with the help of their tech-savvy son Ole. Disguising themselves as employees of an electrical company, they bug their neighborhood and then half their suburb, finding out that behind closed doors, none of their neighbors are who they pretend to be."
Heartstopper season 3
Stream Thursday, Oct. 3 on Netflix
Heartstopper on Netflix always makes our hearts stop with all the feels! It's so exciting that the coming-of-age romantic drama is finally debuting the new season this week! Catch all 8 episodes of Heartstopper season 3 Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024 on Netflix. Check out the episode titles below:
- Episode 1 - “Love”
- Episode 2 - “Home”
- Episode 3 - “Talk”
- Episode 4 - “Journey”
- Episode 5 - “Winter”
- Episode 6 - “Body”
- Episode 7 - “Together”
- Episode 8 - “Apart”
The series is based on some popular comics, and it's been able to bring them to life each season while also adding its own twists to the story adaptation. In season 3, Charlie is ready to take that next step and tell Nick he loves him, while Nick also has "something important" to tell him, per the synopsis. The school year will bring with it fun times, but also challenging ones. And they'll have to navigate it all together while learning to "lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan." Ooh, so intriguing!
One cast addition I'm super excited about for the third season is Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey. He's set to play new character, Jack Maddox, who is an author and Charlie's celebrity crush. Just put Bailey in anything, and I'll definitely be tuning in!