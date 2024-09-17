Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 2 is already done filming! (Is a season 3 possible?)
Well, that was certainly quick! Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 2 filming is already all done and finished. And it was much faster than I thought! Production began on the season in summer 2024, and it only took them a few months to get through it all. I mean, with how this show exploded on Prime Video and got a switft renewal, I'm not surprised the streamer wants to churn it out quickly and strike while the iron is hot, so to speak.
Per Deadline, production on the second season wrapped last week, and fans were even flocking to sets in Germany while the cameras were rolling. It definitely has a huge following, and this is one proof of that. Maxton Hall became Prime Video's largest international title when it first premiered in May 2024. Of course we can expect to see the return of our two lovebirds - Harriet Herbig-Matten as Ruby and Damian Hardung as James. No release date has been shared yet.
I'm definitely interested to know what happens next, especially with the cliffhanger of James leaving Ruby's home after seeing her happy. It seems like turmoil and emotional rollercoasters are still in store for this couple. In fact, Prime video previously already released the synopsis, so we have an idea of what's to come. We shared it below:
"Those who fly high can also fall low...After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby (). But a stroke of fate in James' () family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality. Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James - and she has never been so hurt by anyone either. She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn't part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can't forget James - especially since he's doing everything he can to win her back."
Could Maxton Hall season 3 be in the cards?
In case you didn't know, Maxton Hall - The World Between Us television series is based on a book trilogy by author Mona Kasten. So with the first two novels now being adapted, of course us fans are wondering if the show will have a satisfying conclusion, and get a third and final season to wrap things up. Also any book fans always enjoy their favorite stories being adapted from page to screen.
Country Director at Prime Video Germany and Austria, Christoph Schneider, spoke with Deadline and teased that "the good news is we have three seasons.” He basically flat out confirmed it, however the news outlet notes that Prime Video reps and a spokesperson shared that a third season has not been confirmed just yet. Though, the streamer does have the rights to all three books.
I mean, I think they're just trying to play coy right now. Look, things can change. Just look at Shadow and Bone on Netflix. After the huge success of the first season and getting the season 2 renewal quickly, we all thought the third season was going to happen to at least adapt the trilogy of books. But unfortunately, season 2 did not perform well and Netflix decided to cancel the fantasy series.
So Prime Video might want to play it safe right now and see what the reception of Maxton Hall season 2 will look like first before jumping into a third season. Though as a fan, I'm really hoping that Maxton Hall - The World Between Us season 3 does end up happening at Prime Video. And it's very possible it will. So fingers crossed, fellow fans!
Stay tuned to Show Snob for updates about the Prime Video series!