Only Murders in the Building season 4 episode guide: Don't miss a minute of the hilarious drama!
Only Murders in the Building season 4 is almost upon us, and we can't wait to see what happens next after the shocking events at the end of season 3. In case you need a reminder - Charles' poor stunt double and friend, Sazz Pataki, was murdered. Well, we're going to see the aftermath when new episodes return! Plus, you'll want the episode release schedule to know when to tune in.
Only Murders in the Building season 4 premieres Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 starting at 12 a.m. PT on Hulu. That would be a 3 a.m. ET release time on the east coast, and a 2 a.m. CT release time for you Midwesterners. The season has a total of 10 episodes, with the finale scheduled for Oct. 29. We shared the episode release schedule below:
- Episode 1, "Once Upon a Time in the West" - Aug. 27 at 12 a.m. PT
- Episode 2 - Sept. 3
- Episode 3 - Sept. 10
- Episode 4 - Sept. 17
- Episode 5 - Sept. 24
- Episode 6 - Oct. 1
- Episode 7 - Oct. 8
- Episode 8 - Oct. 15
- Episode 9 - Oct. 22
- Episode 10 - Oct. 29
Release time by time zone
- West Coast: 12 a.m. PT
- East Coast: 3 a.m. ET
- Midwest: 2 a.m. CT
- Mountain: 1 a.m. MT
Overall, the season will focus on the murder of Sazz and the trio - Mabel, Charles, and Oliver - trying to figure out if the target was actually her or Charles. This leads them to Los Angeles "where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the Only Murders podcast," per the synopsis. Though it sounds like they won't be there long as the gang makes their way back to New York to "delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents."
In terms of the premiere episode of Only Murders in the Building season 4, that's when we're going to see Mabel, Charles, and Oliver make their way to Los Angeles to find out that a "legendary film studio" plans to turn their podcast into a movie. And while that might make them happy, a clue into Sazz's murder brings them back to reality.
The Hulu series of course stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. It is also known for bringing in some big names to guest star, and the fourth season is definitely no different! Expect to see Michael Cyril Creighton, Meryl Streep, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Richard Kind, Jane Lynch (aka Sazz who I'm assuming will show up in flashbacks, maybe), Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Molly Shannon.
