Only Murders in the Building and the 6 Hulu shows still coming in 2024 we can’t wait to watch
By Mark Lynch
I’ve never understood when people say there’s never anything good streaming. There’s always something for everyone, especially on Hulu (this writer’s go-to). The problem is finding it. That’s where Show Snob comes in.
Hulu has a little bit of everything. If you’re into animated comedy, Solar Opposites and Futurama premiered their newest seasons. Wrestling fans have shows like Dark Side of the Ring. There are also a plethora of dramas like The Handmaid's Tale and crime docs like Demons and Saviors.
Here are six Hulu shows you should watch this year. There’s a variety so everyone with different tastes can find something. Let’s begin with one of the most anticipated shows of the year.
Only Murders in the Building
Release date: Tuesday, August 27
Now entering its fourth season, Only Murders in the Building will have more stars than ever. That means the murderer suspects in this season will flip-flop between actors like Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, and more. It's also an opportunity for the audience to think about who the real killer is more than they have.
The combination of Dean Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez created a nationwide phenomenon. A show with this much comedy doesn’t normally come with this much depth and character development. Yet, here we are, four seasons in with a highly revered comedy/murder mystery.
There’s no doubt that Only Murders in the Building season 4 will be as good (if not better) as the previous seasons. However, don’t be shocked when the fifth season is announced as its final. Shows seem to be getting in and getting out quicker than ever.
Biography: WWE Legends (complete season 1)
Release date: August 22
Biography: WWE Legends has already debuted on A&E and other streaming platforms (mostly for purchase) and if you don’t have the right one, you may have missed it. Thankfully, Hulu is one of the platforms where you can stream it.
You don’t have to be a wrestling fan to enjoy Biography: WWE Legends. A series like this will get more people into the WWE because it humanizes the performers and shows the other side of the body slams. It could be enjoyable to see the ins and outs of what makes a figure legendary.
Take the relationship between Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in the trailer above. Uninformed viewers may not know how much Paul Heyman contributed to Roman’s success. He’s an assuming guy with more knowledge of the wrestling business than almost everyone. Because of him, Roman will have a future in Hollywood.
OceanXplorers
Release date: Monday, August 19
The unexplained or unknown usually scares people and the ocean is at the top of this writer’s list. Over 80% of the ocean is unexplored and that’s terrifying. Hopefully, OceanXplorers can remove the fears and replace them with knowledge.
OceanXplorers takes specialists on (as IMDb describes it) six high-stakes adventures. The preview above shows an example of this as they tag a whale. The reason remains to be seen. However, the information they gather will lead to more knowledge of the creatures they’re tracking and their environment. They even say they've experienced something no one else has and that’s only the preview. Imagine the other things they'll show the world.
Tell Me Lies season 2
Release date: Wednesday, September 4
Admittedly, I have no idea what this show is about. Nevertheless, the trailer for season 2 of Tell Me Lies makes the project look interesting.
Every streaming service needs a show full of betrayal at a school or college. Euphoria is a prime example of this. It’s a popular genre that always gets results. And considering that Hulu tends to cancel shows, a second season means they have faith in it. This is also an opportunity to see an up-and-coming actress with potential in Grace Van Patten.
In Vogue: The 90s
Release date: Friday, September 13
You’ll rarely find someone without an opinion on the 1990s and there’s never someone in-between. If you lived it, you loved it or hated it. One of the things that defined that decade was fashion. In Vogue: The 90s will tell the story of 1990's fashion with Vogue editors Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman, and Anna Wintour.
It’s about more than the fashion. Vogue.com says it will include, “some of the most jaw-dropping moments from this tumultuous and transformative decade in fashion, as it played out in the pages of the publication.” There’s no way this doesn’t lead to documentaries and interviews about what was said.
Family Guy Halloween Special
Release date: Monday, October 14
On the goofy and absurd side of things, we have Family Guy. During their monumental 25th season, Family Guy will air a Halloween special exclusively on Hulu. We can expect random cutaways, shenanigans from Peter, Stewie, and Brian, and pop culture jokes. Since this is a Halloween-themed show, it should have horror elements too. Plus, Glen Powell (Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters) is a guest star.
Why would this be a must-see? Sometimes you need a way to escape into a project where you can watch and enjoy nonsense. Family Guy has their deep moments (believe it or not), but it’s not coming during a Halloween special. You can sit back and enjoy the nonsense.
This is only one of the two specials coming this year. The second is a Christmas one and Glen Powell will appear again (release date to be determined). That means there will be some connection to his character. He'll likely be a villain, someone Lois or Meg are obsessed with, or both.