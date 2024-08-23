It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 gets a disappointing release window (We still have a long wait ahead)
Fellow It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia fans, I've got some disappointing news. It's been a while since we received any kind of update regarding season 17 of the hilarious comedy. The good news is that we've known a new season is coming, but that was a while ago and haven't gotten many updates since. Well, now we have one. And it's not the greatest.
In the latest "Matt's Inside Line" scoop on TVLine, the reporter received a question on whether he knows when the new season might be making its debut. Matt did receive somewhat of an answer, but unfortunately we still have a long wait ahead. He shared that he's heard It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 won't be coming back until 2025.
On Aug. 4, 2024, Charlie Day shared a post on Instagram stating that he's going to be getting into the writers room the week of Aug. 12. That means the creative team has just started working on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17. So, the 2025 release window is very doable. Hopefully it doesn't take longer than that.
It seems that if we're television fans in this day and age, we just have to get used to the fact that there's going to be at least a two-year gap between new seasons a lot of the time. That's definitely the norm now, especially when it comes to streaming shows. And look, I can give productions the benefit of the doubt. Projects like Stranger Things, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are fantasy/supernatural-based stories that require a lot of visual effects and editing in post-production.
Though this long time period when it comes to a comedy is quite unusual becasue those are usually much easier to film and produce. And the last time It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia aired a new episode on FX was the season 16 finale in July 2023. Plus what's frustrating is that it's not known when in 2025 the new season could arrive, and it's possible that it's not going to happen either. The 2025 release window is just what TVLine's Matt has heard. But the date hasn't been confirmed by FX yet. Though I am going to remain positive.
I think this season has been delayed a bit due to the actors' busy schedules. And I'm so happy for them and it's great. But we want our favorite show back sooner than later! Hopefully, we get a confirmed release date soon. In the meantime, all we can do is sit back, patiently wait, and support these hilarious and talented cast members in their other projects. Who's with me!?