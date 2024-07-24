Karl Urban shares disappointing release timeline for The Boys season 5
By Bryce Olin
Just days removed from The Boys season 4 finale, Karl Urban shared an update with fans about the release timeline for the fifth and final season of the series.
The Boys season 5 is already in the works. Amazon renewed the series for a fifth and final season in June, right before the premiere of season 4. We know fans are super excited about the new season, but unfortunately, we have some rough news to share.
On Instagram, Urban shared a few pictures of himself as Butcher and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who played Joe Kessler, from the set of season 4. Urban shared some interesting information about season 5 in the caption. After sharing an appreciative message about working with Morgan, Urban wrote, "See you in …2 years (wish it was sooner) for the final season on Prime Video."
So, there you have it. The Boys season 5 isn't coming to Prime Video for two years.
This shouldn't be all that surprising, though. Prior to the season 4 finale, creator Eric Kripke revealed in a Variety interview that production on season 5 begins in November 2024. He said it will last through mid-2025.
"It’s not totally locked in yet but we are going to start shooting around mid-November. And I don’t know when it’ll premiere yet, but we’ll be shooting well into middle of ’25."
Assuming that remains the plan, there's just no way that we'll see The Boys season 5 until at least the spring or summer of 2026. And, Amazon just likes to release this show in the summer, it seems. As I've mentioned before in other stories, each of the four seasons of The Boys premiered between June and September.
The creative team and crew will need more time to work on post-production after filming ends, too. It would be a challenge to get the season ready to go by the end of 2025 if production wraps sometime in the summer or middle of the year. It makes a lot more sense to expect The Boys season 5 to arrive in 2026.
On top of that, Gen V season 2 is also in the mix. Reports confirmed production on Gen V season started this summer. We don't know the official filming timeline, but we must assume that Gen V season 2 will be filming through at least later this year.
There's been some rumors that Gen V season 2 will premiere in 2025, so it's not like we're going to be getting nothing next year. We're getting the spinoff that's going to set up The Boys season 5, even more than we've seen so far.
So, that's basically where we stand heading into The Boys season 5. I also should mention that Urban likely doesn't have any control over when we'll see The Boys season 5. Prime Video will likely stretch this out a bit, bring everyone back for a big promotion run and press tour, and make sure the season as good as it could be. That's important to recognize, too.
It's going to be a while, but I'm sure when we do finally see the final season of The Boys, the wait will definitely be worth it!