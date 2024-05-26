Another Game of Thrones prequel is in the works! (Where it falls in the timeline explained)
There’s a new Game of Thrones spinoff coming, but just where does it fall in the timeline? George R.R. Martin himself has some answers for fans! Even years after its controversial finale, Game of Thrones still dominates the imagination. Fans love discussing its history, its themes and the fact there’s still so much potential in this world with its centuries of lore still unexplored. And we're getting another chapter in the story with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight on HBO.
Right now, fans can enjoy House of the Dragon, which takes place a few hundred years before the GOT series, exploring the “Dance of the Dragons,” the epic civil war between the Targaryens for the throne that shaped the land for centuries to come. Season 2 is about to hit HBO on Sunday, June 16, but there’s still more story being set up.
That includes new prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which is being put into production now. It’s based on the first of a series of novellas Martin wrote under the heading of “The Hedge Knight.” The show appears to be set about 72 years after the events of House of the Dragon and roughly a century before A Song of Ice and Fire, which began the entire Game of Thrones series. It focuses on Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Calffey) and his young squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), who will grow up to become King Aegon V.
The new HBO show looks to be a shorter prequel that lays the seeds for the later GOT saga. As it happens, the book’s own creator has some good thoughts on it.
What does George R.R. Martin have to say about the new GOT prequel?
On his blog, Martin not only gushed on the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight show and how the first season is based on the first novella The Hedge Knight, but gave fans a hint of what to expect.
"THE HEDGE KNIGHT will be a lot shorter than GAME OF THRONES or HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, with a much different tone… but it’s still Westeros, so no one is truly safe. Ira Parker and his team are doing a great job. I hope to visit the shoot come July, when I swing by Belfast on my way to the worldcon in Glasgow. The show will make its debut next year… and if it does well, THE SWORN SWORD and THE MYSTERY KNIGHT will follow. By which time I hope to have finished some more Dunk & Egg stories (yes, after I finish THE WINDS OF WINTER)."
The last line is, of course, a reference to the long (to put it mildly) awaited next volume in the novel series, which fans have been waiting for since 2011. Yes, the entire GOT series aired and finished and a spinoff has come in the time since Martin last published a book in the saga. This obviously has fans wondering if the books will take a different conclusion than the show did.
So the new series moves us closer to the original GOT timeline, and might pave the way for Martin to finally reveal the next book in the saga to ensure the world of Westeros dominates for a long time to come. Will you be tuning in?
House of the Dragon season 2 premieres Sunday, June 16 on HBO and Max.