Big Brother season 26 exclusive: How Tucker Des Lauriers almost had it all (Interview)
By Diana Nosa
Tucker Des Lauriers is one of the best modern-day Big Brother players of all time. He's witty, strategic, a little stubborn, and very courageous, willing to do everything and anything to have fun and make some waves. He definitely proved that in Big Brother season 26.
This New Yorker was a delight for America to watch. So much so that the country voted for him to secure a power that gave him $20,000 should he do it exceedingly correctly. (And you know he did!) What's more, many fans would agree that this season 26 houseguest reminded them of old school Big Brother, which, to that end, is what every and any fan has been asking for.
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. For Tucker Des Lauriers, his end came much sooner rather than later. Be it because he was an incredible competition beast (securing 6 wins under his belt pre-jury) or because he was a social powerhouse who was able to get the house around his fingers with a simple statement, the season 26 house wanted him out as soon as possible.
Tucker's luck ran out in the end, locking out his chance at winning $750,000 and becoming the next winner of Big Brother. Even so, his legacy will live on for years to come
Tucker's unique gameplay changed modern-day Big Brother forever
Although he's no longer in the competition, Tucker isn't finished just yet! Show Snob had the opportunity to sit down with this Big Brother legend and ask him some hard-hitting questions because, after all, his game wasn't always all that perfect. Here's what the latest evicted houseguest had to say!
Show Snob: While in the house you said that it felt like you were a Varsity Sports athlete playing with Junior Varsity athletes. Can you elaborate further on what that meant? Did you feel that your game was far advanced for your fellow houseguests?
To compare if mine's is more advanced than not, no, I don't know about that. But I just know that most people in there were playing it how they saw someone else play it. I just had a checklist of what I wanted to do; these Big Brother things and get this Big Brother experience regardless if I [didn't] set out to do what I set out to do and beat that curse. [...] I was grateful for everything and just wanted to be myself as much as I could the whole time because you got to not be yourself at some points. Feels good that people appreciated it.
Show Snob: In all ways you have secured yourself to be a Big Brother legend, why didn’t you use your bravery and determination to be an alliance leader who took charge?
I was being truthful to my alliances. I didn't want to do anything bad to those people. There were people in there who had a long, hot knife and were ready to stab people in the back with it and would have a smile on their face. There were others that had a butter knife and not want to [betray], but would still have to do it. Maybe even do it more strategically. That's what I wanted to do with Sixth Avenue, and, uh, whatever I'll run it back next time!
Show Snob: You had the potential to go very far in the game if not win, what would you have done to secure yourself the final spot and win? Would you have trusted in different people? Or have won less comps to not considered a comp threat?
I would've just got Quinn out and then expose Brooklyn and Chelsie's game. That's the only thing I think might have made a big difference. Same people, same strategy, just adjust and play how I feel I should based on the people in there and win it next time.
Show Snob: Would you have still trusted Angela even though she was a little flip-floppy?
Yeah, she was the most flip-floppy, so I had to do stuff to really earn her trust. I was truthful to her a lot of the time and that made her paranoid. No one's really telling you the truth a lot in there, so you have to always be skeptical. It is what it is.
Show Snob: Who are the three houseguests you want to see eliminated next?
Quinn, Leah, and Chelsie. That's what I was going to do if I won HOH. Quinn's got the best social game. Chelsie's a very quiet observer and she's got a great game. They all have great games. And then Leah. Leah's just the queen of floaters and I'm not about floaters! She needs to go up on the block and she has a lot of information, people tell her everything and knowledge is power. She's going to be able to do something if she's given enough time.
