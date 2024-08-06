Big Brother season 26 Week 2 Full Recap (Nominations, Veto, and more!)
By Diana Nosa
The second week of Big Brother season 26 sure was a doozy, as it seems there were a lot of emotions running high and even more actions (and words) being misinterpreted. What's more, with there not being clear lines in the sand in regards to a major alliance running the house, it can be not very clear to sift through who's on the ins and who's on the outs.
Need a little help sorting through week 2? No worries! We're here to tell you all about the crucial events and key moments you missed as well as the implications this week may have for the rest of the season!
Without further ado, here's everything that went down in Big Brother season 26's second week!
A Chelsie Baham HOH births blindsides and blow-ups
During Week 2 of Big Brother, Chelsie Baham took the second Head of Household (HOH) victory of the summer, marking this as the second week in a row that a woman took control of the house.
Seeing that the women are propping themselves up to be competitive threats, this seemed to be a perfect opportunity to get another strong male player out of the house. And so, Chelsie thought it best to put Kenney Kelley on the block with the full intention to get him out. However, as the cog wheels kept turning, Chelsie's targets continued to change.
Here's who Chelsie nominated initially for eviction:
- Kenney Kelly
- Angela Murray
- Lisa Weintraub
Kenney wins the Golden Power of Veto
Despite not wanting to stay in the house since he's feeling very homesick, Kenney managed to beat out his fellow competitors during the second Veto competition of the season and used the Power of Veto to save himself.
Chelsie was forced to rename another nomination but didn't know who because she didn't want to get too much blood on her hands. She considered putting up the other two people (Makensy Manbeck and Leah Peters) who voted for Matt Hardeman to stay. Yet, she saw a potential allyship with these contestants.
Fortunately, in the midst of all her hesitance, Tucker Des Lauriers volunteered to go on the block with the hopes of winning the BBAI Arena and blocking out both Angela and Lisa's chance at getting off the block.
Here's how the new renominations looked like with Kenney off the block:
- Tucker Des Lauriers
- Angela Murray
- Lisa Weintraub
Angela's constant confrontations makes Chelsie briefly reconsider
With Angela wearing her emotions on her sleeves, her paranoia began to run wild. So much so that she told Quinn Martin about her suspicions about a group---Chelsie Baham, T’kor Clottey, Cedric Hodges, and Cam Sullivan-Brown---hanging out together by the hammock.
Quinn told T'Kor about Angela's suspicions and was upset not only about Angela automatically grouping the Black houseguests together but also putting a large target on T'Kor's back without any justification. T'Kor spoke with both Quinn and Angela about the entire situation. However, Angela quickly became emotional, afraid that she was made out to be a prejudiced person.
Thankfully, with extreme patience and healthy communication, Angela was able to reassure T'Kor that it was all a misunderstanding. As did T'Kor with Angela.
If only that were the only disagreement that transpired.
In addition to the situation with T'Kor, Angela also exchanged some heated words with Lisa Weintraub.
Angela and Lisa are like oil and water; the two wanted little to nothing to do with one another if they could help it. Even so, it seems Angela couldn't resist the opportunity to toy with Lisa.
As a nice gesture, Angela went to pick up Tucker's new clothes from the pantry. Lisa had the same idea, but Angela beat her to it. Angela went to celebrate receiving new clothes with Tucker (who was showering) and so followed Lisa. After realizing she didn't have Tucker's bag, Lisa went to put the bag she had back in the pantry. While doing so, however, Angela called Lisa a "twit" under her breath.
Lisa defended herself, asking Angela not to call her such cruel names. Yet, Angela wasn't apologetic and stood her ground.
Visibly upset, Lisa went to the storage room on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Her fellow houseguests confronted her and those who didn't took notice of how Angela may be a little too much to deal with. Chelsie wished there was a way to get both of them to leave, but with only one being able to go, she had to remember who she really needs out this week.
Tucker wins the second BBAI Arena
As he intended, Tucker went to the BBAI Arena to stomp out the competition and secure Chelsie's nominations. Upon winning the competition, he took down himself, leaving Angela Murray and Lisa Weintraub on the block.
Given the arguments, Angela found herself in and how Angela almost sniffed out some alliances, Lisa was certain that Angela would be the one heading out of the house. But, in the first blindside of the season, the house lied to Lisa and, instead, wanted the renowned chef out instead.
By a vote of 11 to 1, Lisa Weintraub became the second evictee of the season.
Kenney and Angela have become easy targets
With Lisa out of the house and Angela and Kenney still in, it's become clear that Angela and Kenney are shields or the choices HOHs can go with if they don't want blood on their hands. While this isn't necessarily a bad thing, it could make the houseguests very complacent with playing it safe, especially since, so far, the majority of the house has gone with whatever the house has wanted.
If the houseguests don't want to go home on a majority vote (or want to be bored all summer), they're going to have to set an example by going against the grain and making their own choices. Only time will tell if they do this, though!
And there you have it! A full recap of what went down during week 2! Don't forget to tune in to new episodes of Big Brother season 26 every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday evening on CBS (next day on Paramount+).