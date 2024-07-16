Summer's in full swing! Meet the stunning cast of Big Brother season 26
By Diana Nosa
Get ready because Big Brother is back and better than ever!
The iconic American reality TV series has officially returned for the summer with a brand-new season that is full of new twists, surprises, games, and, of course, contestants. These contestants will be competing over the summer for their chance to win a grand prize of $750,000. But in a game where only one can take home that life-changing money, every individual will have to have strategies and a social game good enough to carry them to the end of the game.
Whose strategy will get them sent home first? Whose strategy will put them in endless predicaments that will get them sent home early? And, more importantly, whose strategy will be the best of them all, aiding them to secure that cash prize?
Only time will tell where the chips will fall! For now, however, it's the moment you've been waiting for --- the cast of Big Brother season 26!
Meet all 16 members of the Big Brother season 26 cast
Undoubtedly, this cast is full of players who look like they're in it to win it. Be it playing by coasting to the end or becoming a competition beast that will forge a path of victory, each player is bringing their A-game and we can't wait to root for their success.
Without further ado, here's the who's who of Big Brother season 26:
Kimo Apaka
Age: 35
Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii
Occupation: Mattress Sales Representative
Chelsie Baham
Age: 27
Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California
Occupation: Nonprofit director
Rubina Bernabe
Age: 35
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Event Bartender
T’kor Clottey
Age: 23
Hometown: Chicago via London
Occupation: Crochet Business Owner
Tucker Des Lauriers
Age: 30
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Occupation: Marketing and Sales Executive
Matt Hardeman
Age: 25
Hometown: Loganville, Georgia
Occupation: Tech Sales Representative
Cedric Hodges
Age: 21
Hometown: Running Springs, California
Occupation: Former Marine
Kenney Kelley
Age: 52
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Occupation: Former Undercover Cop
Makensy Manbeck
Age: 22
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Construction Project Manager
Quinn Martin
Age: 25
Hometown: Lawton, Oklahoma
Occupation: Nurse Recruiter
Angela Murray
Age: 50
Hometown: Long Beach, California
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Leah Peters
Age: 26
Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Occupation: VIP Cocktail Server
Brooklyn Rivera
Age: 34
Hometown: Covington, Georgia
Occupation: Business Administrator
Joseph Rodriguez
Age: 30
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Occupation: Video Store Clerk
Cam Sullivan-Brown
Age: 25
Hometown: Bowie, Maryland
Occupation: Physical Therapist
Lisa Weintraub
Age: 33
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Celebrity Chef
You may count 16 houseguests here. But what if we told you that there would be a secret 17th houseguest? That's right! For the first time ever, the houseguests will have the choice to vote for who they want as the 17th and final houseguest. The selection of secret houseguests is unknown to us. However, from the sounds of it, it may very well be someone who has already competed in this competition before. Or, for all we know, it may be someone entirely different. We will know soon enough.
As we wait to find out more about the 17th houseguest twist, be sure to stay tuned with Show Snob for all the latest updates on Big Brother season 26. And don't forget to tune in to the highly anticipated premieres on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET on CBS! Or stream episodes the next day on Paramount+ with Showtime.