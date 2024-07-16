Show Snob
Summer's in full swing! Meet the stunning cast of Big Brother season 26

Meet all 16 houseguests competing this season, plus a surprise 17th will be revealed when the confirmed cast votes one in. Who will it be!?

By Diana Nosa

Cast from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER, Season 26, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Cast from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER, Season 26, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. /
Get ready because Big Brother is back and better than ever!

The iconic American reality TV series has officially returned for the summer with a brand-new season that is full of new twists, surprises, games, and, of course, contestants. These contestants will be competing over the summer for their chance to win a grand prize of $750,000. But in a game where only one can take home that life-changing money, every individual will have to have strategies and a social game good enough to carry them to the end of the game.

Whose strategy will get them sent home first? Whose strategy will put them in endless predicaments that will get them sent home early? And, more importantly, whose strategy will be the best of them all, aiding them to secure that cash prize?

Only time will tell where the chips will fall! For now, however, it's the moment you've been waiting for --- the cast of Big Brother season 26!

Meet all 16 members of the Big Brother season 26 cast

Undoubtedly, this cast is full of players who look like they're in it to win it. Be it playing by coasting to the end or becoming a competition beast that will forge a path of victory, each player is bringing their A-game and we can't wait to root for their success.

Without further ado, here's the who's who of Big Brother season 26:

Kimo Apaka

Kimo Apaka from Big Brother season 26 - CBS
Kimo Apaka from CBS-BIG BROTHER, Season 26, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. /

Age: 35
Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii
Occupation: Mattress Sales Representative

Chelsie Baham

Chelsie Baham from BIG BROTHER season 26 - CBS
Chelsie Baham, from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER, Season 26, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. /

Age: 27
Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California
Occupation: Nonprofit director

Rubina Bernabe

Rubina Bernabe from BIG BROTHER Season 26 - CBS
Rubina Bernabe from CBS-BIG BROTHER, Season 26, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. /

Age: 35
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Event Bartender

T’kor Clottey

T’kor Clottey from BIG BROTHER Season 26 - CBS
T-Kor Clottey from CBS-BIG BROTHER, Season 26, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. /

Age: 23
Hometown: Chicago via London
Occupation: Crochet Business Owner

Tucker Des Lauriers

Tucker Des Lauriers from BIG BROTHER Season 26 - CBS
Tucker Des Laruriers from CBS-BIG BROTHER, Season 26, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. /

Age: 30
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Occupation: Marketing and Sales Executive

Matt Hardeman

Matt Hardeman from BIG BROTHER Season 26 - CBS
Matt Hardeman from CBS-BIG BROTHER, Season 26, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. /

Age: 25
Hometown: Loganville, Georgia
Occupation: Tech Sales Representative

Cedric Hodges

Cedric Hodges from BIG BROTHER Season 26 - CBS
Cedric Hodges from CBS-BIG BROTHER, Season 26, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. /

Age: 21
Hometown: Running Springs, California
Occupation: Former Marine

Kenney Kelley

Kenny Kelley from BIG BROTHER Season 26 - CBS
Kenny Kelley from CBS-BIG BROTHER, Season 26, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. /

Age: 52
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Occupation: Former Undercover Cop

Makensy Manbeck

Makensy Manbeck from BIG BROTHER Season 26 - CBS
Makensy Manbeck from CBS-BIG BROTHER, Season 26, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. /

Age: 22
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Construction Project Manager

Quinn Martin

Quinn Martin from BIG BROTHER Season 26 - CBS
Quinn Martin from the CBS Original Series BIG BROTHER, Season 26, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. /

Age: 25
Hometown: Lawton, Oklahoma
Occupation: Nurse Recruiter

Angela Murray

Angela Murray from BIG BROTHER Season 26 - CBS
Angela Murray from CBS-BIG BROTHER, Season 26, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. /

Age: 50
Hometown: Long Beach, California
Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Leah Peters

Leah Peters BIG BROTHER Season 26 - CBS
Leah Peters from CBS-BIG BROTHER, Season 26, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. /

Age: 26
Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Occupation: VIP Cocktail Server

Brooklyn Rivera

Brooklyn Rivera from BIG BROTHER Season 26 - CBS
Brooklyn Rivera from CBS-BIG BROTHER, Season 26, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. /

Age: 34
Hometown: Covington, Georgia
Occupation: Business Administrator

Joseph Rodriguez

Joseph Rodriguez from BIG BROTHER Season 26 - CBS
Joseph Rodriguez from CBS-BIG BROTHER, Season 26, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. /

Age: 30
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Occupation: Video Store Clerk

Cam Sullivan-Brown

Cam Sullivan-Brown BIG BROTHER Season 26 - CBS
Cam Sullivan-Brown from CBS-BIG BROTHER, Season 26, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. /

Age: 25
Hometown: Bowie, Maryland
Occupation: Physical Therapist

Lisa Weintraub

Lisa Weintraub from BIG BROTHER Season 26 - CBS
Lisa Weintraub from CBS-BIG BROTHER, Season 26, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. -- Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. /

Age: 33
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Celebrity Chef

You may count 16 houseguests here. But what if we told you that there would be a secret 17th houseguest? That's right! For the first time ever, the houseguests will have the choice to vote for who they want as the 17th and final houseguest. The selection of secret houseguests is unknown to us. However, from the sounds of it, it may very well be someone who has already competed in this competition before. Or, for all we know, it may be someone entirely different. We will know soon enough.

As we wait to find out more about the 17th houseguest twist, be sure to stay tuned with Show Snob for all the latest updates on Big Brother season 26. And don't forget to tune in to the highly anticipated premieres on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET on CBS! Or stream episodes the next day on Paramount+ with Showtime.

