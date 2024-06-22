Billy the Kid season 2: Who is Doug Steeden? (Dedication explained)
We've reached the finale of Billy the Kid season 2 part 2, and boy has a lot happened in the last four episodes. Of course, the show ended on a cliffhanger of sorts as well. If you continued watching a few moments after the episode comes to a close, you'll also have seen a dedication appear onscreen reading, "In Memory of Doug Steeden.” This indicates that someone who was a part of the Western series passed away. So who is Doug Steeden and how is connected to Billy the Kid?
Who was Doug Steeden on Billy the Kid?
Steeden was a production manager and producer in his career, and mainly a production manager on the Tom Blyth-led series. His role is a very important one as production managers keep everyone organized and on schedule. This includes overseeing the whole filming process like schedules, costs of production, and preparing budgets. This behind-the-scenes job is key.
According to his IMDb page, Steeden also worked as a production manager on other shows including Wyonna Earp, When Calls the Heart, and A Teacher, a miniseries on Hulu. He's a well-known figure in the Alberta, Canada film and television industry. And as a reminder, Billy the Kid is filmed in Alberta.
Steeden was born in 1949 in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan in Canada and passed away on Feb. 16, 2024 at the age of 74. He's survived by his children Sean, Dwayne, and Sarah, and also remembered by their mother Margaret, his nine grandchildren, and many more family members and friends. The cause of death is unknown, though his family did ask that in lieu of flowers, loved ones donate to the Alberta Cancer Foundation.
Per a tribute book to honor Steeden, family, friends, and co-workers wrote messages to provide a collection of memories and condolences about the beloved and successful production manager. Tamara Mauthe, who is a production coordinator on the Western series, wrote the following message:
"In 2021 I was called out to Calgary to work on a TV Series called Billy The Kid, and Doug was the PM. I knew no one and was a bit nervous, but within a week of working with Doug, it was like we had known each other for ever. A testament to what a truly kind, generous human being he was. A huge loss to his family and the film community. Rest Well Doug."
Based on Mauthe's message, it seems like Steeden worked on Billy the Kid from the very beginning as the drama began filming in 2021, and the first season was released in April 2022. He also stayed with the production for season 2.
On behalf of the Show Snob community, our thoughts are with his friends and family.