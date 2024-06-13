Bridgerton season 3 episode 7 review: Penelope isn't giving up Lady Whistledown for a man which is the right choice
Bridgerton season 3 episode 7 sees the couple of the season married, though unfortunately it's not all marital bliss. Penelope and Colin were definitely giving me Simon and Daphne vibes, just the issue their dealing with is different. My favorite part about the episode is solidifying that Penelope isn't giving up who she is to please her husband. Here's what happened in "Joining of Hands" and what I thought about it!
Penelope owns who she is
Look, Penelope has definitely sometimes used Lady Whistledown in an irresponsible way. No one is denying that, including her. On the heels of episode 6 where Colin discovers her secret, Penelope is steadfast in not quickly telling Colin she's going to give it all up. Because she can't. It's a part of who she is, and she's probably the best writer in the ton too! Even though Colin is her dream man, she's not willing to give up her pen and I think that's the right choice. It's a bit irresponsible given Queen Charlotte's hunt for her. But when you know who you are and what you want, you should stick by it. And that's what Penelope is doing.
I think it's interesting that the wedding still went on, and I see similarities between Penelope and Colin and when Daphne and Simon got married in season 1. For one, the couple got married under not so happy circumstances, and during the marriage there was tension and struggles. But, everyone eventually lives happily ever after. But now I'm getting ahead of myself. That's what episode 8 is for (which we'll be recapping tomorrow!).
And while by the end of the episode Penelope finds her inner strength and who she is, this is clearly something Colin is still dealing with. I think that's a really interesting internal struggle for the character because at first, we saw how Penelope sort of defined herself based on the attention she'd receive from Colin. And now he's helped her find her inner strength and she knows who she is. Though the tables have turned on him, and now he's dealing with the same issue. That's what makes these characters so interesting!
Kate and Anthony are just the cutest in Bridgerton season 3. Every time they pop up, I have to smile! Though there's tension, the wedding is actually really beautiful, Penelope looks gorgeous, and the couple is happy for a moment as at the end of the day they're in love. Just at a stalemate of sorts. And unfortunately, Queen Charlotte doesn't make it any better. But this is the important moment after she leaves where Penlope tells Colin, "I am Whistledown." Yes, girl. Own it!
The Cressida Cowper problem is still there even though Penelope was able to discredit her issue. She finds out Lady Whistledown is a redhead, and it looks like the gears are definitely turning in her head. She's going to put it together. Again, she's been a villain of sorts. But Cressida certainly makes for a great antagonist this season.
Grading Bridgerton season 3 episode 7
Overall I think this was a good episode. Not necessarily my favorite. And I had higher hopes for an episode with Penelope and Colin's wedding to rank higher for me. Honestly, season 3 episode 5 is still definitely the best. Some of the dialogue and Penelope and Colin working out their feelings was important in the aftermath of the reveal, but I feel like there was a bit too much talking at certain points. But their wedding definitely had a few sweet moments where the two forgot their struggle, and it was great.
As it's been throughout this whole season, I'm sorry but I do not care about anyone else's story this season at all. Francesca needs to wait her turn, I'm glad Lady Danbury got over a mistake her brother made when he was 10 years old (I mean, come on), and Benedict just needs to settle down already. This is getting to be too much. Episode grade level: B.
Bridgerton season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.