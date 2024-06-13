Bridgerton season 3 episode 5 is the best one so far and gets an A++ (Review)
Alright. I want to start off by saying that this episode is my favorite one of Bridgerton season 3 so far! I'll go into more of my thoughts below, but I just had to start off this post with that. It brought high stakes, drama, and romance. It definitely had it all and I love it. Part 2 is off to a great start. Let's jump right into our Bridgerton season 3 episode 5 review for "Tick Tock."
Colin and Penelope's first time: Please hand me a fan
The episode starts off on a high note after episode 4 with Penelope and Colin's engagement news announced to his family, who are all delighted. Though of course Eloise isn't because she knows her former friend's secret. And she rightfully warns Penelope that Colin will find out. She can't hide it forever. I know Penelope is swept up in finally gaining Colin's affections, but come on girl. That thought had to have crossed your mind. Eloise states "until he knows the real you, he cannot possibly love you" and I 100% agree. Look, these characters aren't perfect. That's what makes them complex and interesting. But with a big secret like this looming, I definitely don't want to see Penelope and Colin married, and then him potentially finding out about her Lady Whistledown identity afterwards.
As Colin comes to pick up Penelope, he overhears her and her mother speaking. Penelope let Portia find out about their engagement news from Lady Whistledown. It's harsh, but I don't blame the young woman. She's never received any support or attention from her mom and sisters. She's been the laughing stock not just in the ton, but in her own home. And her mother can't seem to understand what Colin could see in Penelope, thinking she entrapped him somehow. I mean, ouch Portia.
Colin has some very strong, but polite, words and stands up for Penelope, which is so sweet to see. You can also see how much she appreciates it all over her face. No one has ever done that for her, especially when it comes to her mom. And from here on out, Portia actually changes the way she treats Penelope after Varley tells her to show Penelope she only meant to protect her. The scene with Penelope and her sisters and then Portia walking in stating that “Featheringtons support one another.” Portia is choosing to support her which is so great, but this made me laugh and snort so hard because it's definitely not true. LOL.
Onto Peneleope and Colin. I mean if you thought the heat turned up in the carriage scene at the end of episode 4, the show had another thing coming for us. Colin and Penelope sleep together, and it's actually a really sweet depiction of him being careful with her and mindful that this is her first time. He's patient and gentle, while Penelope is also not afraid of asking him to show her what to do. She doesn't want to be clueless. Good for her. This is pretty graphic, per Bridgerton style. But it's a sweet moment between the couple. But of course, it's shaded by the looming secret. When is it ever going to be a good time to tell him the truth?
Tick Tock on the clock
Sorry, I just had to reference the Kesha song. I couldn't help it. Eloise is putting pressure on Penelope to reveal her secret, and I really can't blame her. To be honest, I don't believe Penelope was ever going to tell Colin, unless Eloise put that pressure on her. Penelope is sweet, but she's made some mistakes when it comes to Lady Whistledown and it's time for her to own up to them. Eloise gives her until midnight, and Penelope is freaking out the whole time at their betrothal party. The pressure is on. I don't blame Eloise. She's given Penelope plenty of time and chances.
Before we get to the real drama of the episode, I want to mention that Penelope looks so beautiful in the pink outfit. Plus, Kate and Anthony are back and having a baby. Yay! Alrighty, back to the tea. This episode brought the drama and a huge plot twist at the end that has me so excited. It's so smart and well done.
Cressida Cowper's horrendous father has arranged a marriage between her and Lord Greer, who is three times her age. Yeah, he is not a keeper. Pressured and desperate to find a way out, she claims she is Lady Whistledown herself since Queen Charlotte has a reward out for anyone who can reveal the author's identity. Penelope faints, and the episode cuts to black. I mean, talk about an ending!
Grading Bridgerton season 3 episode 5
So now I understand why the show put such an emphasis and focus on Cressida this season. At first I really didn't get it. I thought perhaps it was just to add a bit more tension between Eloise and Penelope. And it does. But it was all leading to this. And it's definitely a great plot twist!
Bridgerton season 3 episode 5 has been my favorite episode so far for sure. It's also because there's a main focus on Colin and Penelope, which is how it should have been from the start. It's ridiculous that it took five episodes to get here. Yes, some of the other storylines that I'm not crazy about like Francesca and Kilmartin growing closer, Benedict and Lady Tilley, and the Mondrich family had their moments. But the main bulk of the episode was Colin and Penelope, and that's why it's the most interesting one so far.
As I mentioned above, there was a ticking deadline, Penelope's nerves that I could feel through the screen, a genius plot twist of Cressida claiming to be Lady Whistledown, and a dramatic swoon at the end. Really, there's nothing more I could have asked for. Bridgerton season 3 episode 5 provides all the elements for a great story, and I hope to see it continue in these final episodes. Episode grade level: A(++)! Come back tomorrow as we recap and review episode 6.
Bridgerton season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.