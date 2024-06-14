Bridgerton season 3 episode 6 strays from Penelope and Colin, but the secret is finally out! (Review)

Bridgerton season 3 episode 6 review. Bridgerton season 3 episode 6 grade. B. "With Cressida, Penelope and Eloise's sort of reconciliation and observations about themselves, and of course Colin finding out Penelope is Lady Whistledown, these elements managed to hold Bridgerton season 3 episode 6 afloat.". Aysha - Show Snob