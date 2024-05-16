Bridgerton season 3 premiere welcomes us back to the colorful world of the ton, and it was worth the wait! (Review)
Welcome back to Mayfair, dearest readers! The ton is ready for a new social season, and we're definitely ready to see what's to come in Bridgerton season 3 . We've been waiting on pins and needles. Finally the day has come where we have it. Well, at least the first four episodes. The final four will make their debut on June 13, 2024 on Netflix. But I'm not going to complain. I'm just happy that our favorite Regency-era series is back!
The first episode gives us everything we would want in the premiere First, we establish where each of the characters are, and where they're headed this season. And then we jump right into Penelope's transformation and she and Colin's agreement! I know we saw it in the trailer, but her new look is so glamorous. She is breathtaking. Here's what happened in the first episode of season 3, and what I thought about it.
BRIDGERTON SEASON 3 EPISODE 1 SPOILERS BELOW
Penelope's transformation is breathtaking
With this season focusing on Penelope as the lead, we have even more of the Featheringtons on our screen. And honestly, they're hilarious. I don't mind it at all. They really bring lightness and comedy to what can be a dramatic show. And Polly Walker is literally the best Portia Featherington. Her mannerisms and delivery bring such character. A new problem has arisen for the family, because of course it has. The Esquire of the Crown shows up and tells Portia that he hopes the document stating the estate would pass on to one of her daughter's sons isn't a forged document. And she assures him that one of the girls - surprise, Prudence is married! - will be announcing she's pregnant soon.
While funny to us, Penelope's mother and sisters, and now husbands, are pretty tiresome for this author. And I don't blame her. She decides she needs to get out of this house, I would too, and a transformation of her hair, makeup, and clothes is what she believes is the way to do it. And Penelope definitely is not wrong! More on this in a bit, but let's switch over to Colin for a moment.
The handsome Bridgerton is back from his travels, having gone around 17 cities in a few months. He certainly knows how to get around! He's come back, ahem, sturdier, and with a swooning flock of ladies constantly surrounding him. Colin is definitely the new rake in the ton, flirting left and right. And you can tell he likes the attention. I think if this were a new character, these traits may have annoyed me. But honestly, I'm just amused at seeing Colin like this. And we all know this new personality isn't really him. It's going to be interesting to see his growth this season and what he's going to learn about himself.
Colin has gotten his glow up - though why there's side burns as part of this glow up I won't understand. Can they please get shaven off? And now, it's Penelope's turn. She learns that one of the cities Colin was in during his travels is Paris. It's so heartbreaking when she goes to Madame Delacroix and tells her to make her something like the fashions of Paris. Even if she thinks she's moving on from Colin, it's definitely not that easy and he's still on her mind.
Colin and Penelope are friends again
"Out of the Shadows" is a great title for Bridgerton season 3 episode 1 because Penelope's new look and motivation to come off that wallflower wall is perfectly portrayed here! The dress, the hair, the makeup. It was all so perfect. Wow! All eyes are on her, including Colin's. She gets the desired effect and men start coming up to speak with her. But unfortunately, we can see just how awkward and shy Penelope is. And it goes horribly wrong.
This is when Penelope finally calls Colin out and puts him in his place, confronting him about what he said about not ever marrying her at the end of Bridgerton season 2. Honestly, I thought we were going to get more from this. After the build up of it, it seemed like a short scene. Hurt that she couldn't speak to suitors and with Colin's words back at the forefront, she acts rash and goes to writer her feelings into a new Lady Whistledown issue. Now I'm not saying she doesn't have a right to hurt. But Penelope is known for acting a bit rash and letting her feelings get the better of her.
Hoping to earn her forgiveness, Colin offers to mentor his friend. If there's anything he's learned, it's that charm can be taught. I mean, clearly he's learned that. He's come back with a new personality. They shake on their new agreement, and that's that. Perhaps it's Penelope's desperation, but I kind of feel like she forgave Colin too quickly. Is it just me? I'm happy the tension between them wasn't too drawn out I guess. But I don't know. For the way she was so hurt, I feel like she was ready to move on rather quick. Though it could also be because of her feelings for him. And speaking of being hurt, remember the issue she ran to write? Well, the episode ends with Lady Whistledown mocking Colin's new personality and look, and after reading it he declares he'll never forgive whoever the author is. And if he finds out who it is, he'll make sure her life is ruined. Dun, dun, dun.
Penelope and Eloise's friendship status
Eloise and Penelope run into each other at the modiste, the first time they're seeing each other again since their fight last season. Penelope is trying to apologize and explain herself, but Eloise won't hear it. She's definitely not ready to forgive her. And it seems she never will. Eloise is going to keep Penelope's secret, but only because she doesn't want to keep revisiting the past. She's ready to move forward. And that apparently means being friends with Cressida Cowper. Who saw that coming?
The two unlikely friends became close in the country during the off time of the social season. It's definitely an interesting development, and not someone you'd expect Eloise to be friends with. Though she herself has changed a bit this season. Her hair and clothes have become softer, and she's even reading romance novels. Very unlike our favorite headstrong Bridgerton. But I have to say I'm already liking her outfits and look much more this season! I'm nervous about this friendship with Cressida though. I don't think it's going to end well.
Introducing Miss Francesca Bridgerton
The episode started off with a Lady Whistledown narration, we wouldn't have it any other way! And then, we enter the Bridgerton house, which has a new debutante this season. I love how like Eloise's debut last season, the whole family is gathered around Francesca's room to wait for her to come out. But it turns out she's already been up and ready, and is playing the piano downstairs. Hilarious. These family moments and the way they tease and banter with each other is one of my favorite aspects of the show.
She makes her debut, and the queen is not amused or impressed by any of the girls, even Franscesca. And she usually has an eye for the Bridgerton girls. While Eloise made her debut last season and we saw that, it seems like Franscesca is ready and fine to be married. If she does find a love match this season, it's great. But it could potentially take away from Penelope and Colin's story as we're used to seeing one couple at a time. We'll have to wait and see how this all shapes out.
Grading the Bridgerton season 3 premiere
Elsewhere, the Mondrich family gets a major upgrade as Alice's aunt has passed away. And with her and Will's son, Nicholas, being the closest male heir, that means they inherit everything. And that means all the wealth that comes with it. He's the new Baron of Kent. I don't know how to feel about this storyline. Is it necessary? I guess we'll see where it goes.
Overall, I enjoyed the pacing of the episode and how we saw what all the characters are up to. Episode 1 very much felt like an establishing episode, but that's what it's supposed to feel like. It does a great job of picking up where we left off last season, while showing us what's to come next with the main characters. So I don't have any complaints here.
We were welcomed back into the wonderful, colorful world of the ton and all that comes with it. I also enjoyed seeing Kate and Anthony being absolutely adorable, a much deserved difference compared to season 2! Plus, I really like the inclusivity introduced in season 3. The series is expanding it to more than just race. Already we've seen other ladies of various body shapes, and even a deaf debutante.
On the other hand, I feel like there's a lot more storylines that have been established and it makes me a bit nervous. It's fine in the first episode, but I'm hoping the story won't be pulled in many different directions. Yes, I like seeing the other characters. But the focus needs to be Colin and Penelope. And hopefully that's what we get because that's what we're here for. Even so, episode 1 grade level: A. Come back tomorrow as we grade the second episode!
Bridgerton season 3 part 1 is now streaming on Netflix.