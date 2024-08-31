Catch up on these 8 streaming premieres you may have missed, this weekend! (Aug. 31 - Sept. 1)
One of the reasons I look forward to the weekend so much is the fact that I finally have time to sit down and catch up on all the shows and new episodes I might have missed that week. This weekend, Aug. 31 - Sept. 1, there aren't any new series' to check out. However, there's a lot that's come out on streaming earlier in the week and on Friday that you may have missed. Check out the full list below:
- Only Murders in the Building season 4 - premiered Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 on Hulu
- Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 - premiered Thursday, Aug. 29 on Prime Video
- Terminator: Zero - premiered Aug. 29 on Netflix
- KAOS - premiered Aug. 29 on Netflix
- Represent season 2 (international title) - premiered Aug. 29 on Netflix
- The Serpent Queen season 2 finale - released Friday, Aug. 30 on Starz
- K-Pop Idols - released Aug. 30 on Apple TV+
- Breathless (international title) - released Aug. 30 on Netflix
Ready to jump in? Need some more details or to narrow down the list? We shared three shows you should definitely check out this weekend below!
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2
The long-awaited premiere of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 finally arrived! Prime Video released the first three episodes of the 8-episode season on Thursday this week. With lots of other releases and busy schedules, you may not have had the chance to catch up yet. Or perhaps you only had time to watch the first episode.
Whatever is the case, the weekend is the perfect time to sit back, relax, and watch anything you missed earlier in the week. Especially for shows like Rings of Power where there's multiple episodes that dropped on premiere day. It's really all about Sauron, aka Halbrand, and the threat he poses in this second season. And though the vast number of characters each have their own storylines of sorts, everyone is going to come together with the ultimate villain coming into power.
KAOS
Starring Jeff Goldblum, KAOS is a new Netflix series that takes a new and unique spin on Greek mythology. In the 8 episodes, we see Zeus, King of the Gods, begin to get paranoid and stressed when he wakes up one morning and finds a wrinkle on his forehead. What is going on? Though he's not the only greek god who is experiencing a challenge.
His "once reliable brother, Hades, God of the Underworld," is moving slowly in getting those that have died into the Underworld, per the synopsis. Plus, Poseidon who rules the storms and season, could care less about humans. And this is going to cause problems for them all when some of the humans realize this and "one of them may be destined to bring down the Gods." Intriguing, right!?
K-Pop Idols
K-pop has taken over not only in South Korea, but definitely in American as well. This genre of music has skyrocketed, and many of the artists have become international superstars because of it. Apple TV+ has brought us a docuseries called K-Pop Idols to get an "unprecedented backstage pass to the world’s biggest musical phenomenon, providing an intimate look at the intense reality of K-pop stardom," per the synopsis.
The 6-episode series documentary features music artists Jessi, CRAVITY and BLACKSWAN with a focus on personal and professional challenges. Jessi "embarks on her first solo tour," CRAVITY has to impress their agency, and BLACKSWAN grapples "with internal tensions and dramatic shake-ups." You can definitely count me in!