Couple to Throuple season 2 is highly unlikely, Peacock confirms
By Sandy C.
The messy reality TV genre has taken a hit, folks! Couple to Throuple season 2 is not happening, Deadline exclusively reports. Peacock has shelved the reality series indefinitely and we don’t understand why, if we’re being honest.
Is Couple to Throuple an absurd mess? Yes, absolutely. Is it unnecessary? Very much so! But that’s what we love so much about reality TV. Shows like Couple to Throuple are the perfect escape from our own reality. I don’t know about you, but if you’re a reality junk TV fans like us here at Show Snob, you know exactly what I’m talking about.
Other favorite reality shows include The Ultimatum, Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, we can easily list a several more, really. All of this to say, even though the point of Couple to Throuple is spy, to say the least, it’s not too different from other reality TV dating drama.
Couple to Throuple explored the controversial world of polyamory, and one of the first reality TV shows to do so, Deadline revealed. The show featured couples searching for a third partner to join their relationship. There’s no question about it, these participating couples are asking for trouble. Expect heartbreak, betrayal, and so many tears! One couple even decides to leave the show early. But aren’t those all ingredients for a great reality TV series? We think so! Which is why we’re surprised Peacock decided not to immediately renew it.
It may still come back, technically, since it hasn’t been officially canceled, a Peacock spokesperson told the source, but “there are no plans for future seasons at this time.” Let’s just say that being on hold “indefinitely” isn’t very promising.
Peacock isn’t crying about the loss, though! They have Love Island season 7 fame they are still riding, and it will be carrying over to season 8, which has already been announced for next summer.