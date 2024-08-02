Couple to Throuple season 2 updates: Is a second season ever happening?
By Sandy C.
Peacock’s Love Island USA season 6 is all the rage right now. The most-watched season is all we can think and talk about as we count down the days until the reunion on Aug. 19. But this isn’t the first time Peacock gifts subscribers a fun dose of messy reality TV drama! We’re talking about the reality dating series Couple to Throuple.
If you didn’t watch the first season of Couple to Throuple on Peacock and you love reality TV, you are missing out! The show features plenty of drama, twists, and is everything fans seek to unwind when wanting to escape the daily hustle. Stream it if you haven’t already!
The reality show is hosted by Scott Evans and also features sex and relationship expert Shamrya Howard, who is there to guide the couples and their potential third. Couple to Throuple follows four couples who want to dip their toes in the world of polyamory by adding a third person to their relationship. It’s a recipe for disaster and a surefire way to stir up heartache and drama. But hey, their mess is our entertainment.
More than anything, this experiment tests the strength of the original couples as this will either break them or make them stronger. Because it’s easy to get along while staying in a beautiful tropical resort, but what these throuples often forget is that the ultimate test will be outside in the real world.
In the premiere episode, we meet the couples and they share why they are asking for trouble –er, I mean, why they want to add a third. But the fun really begins in episode 2, when boundaries are put to the test.
Audiences who have watched it are wondering if there will ever be a second season. The first season wrapped on Feb. 29, 2024, so it hasn’t been a year (the time that’s typically between two seasons), but our issue is that Couple to Throuple has not been renewed by Peaock yet. The good news is that the series hasn’t been canceled, but it’s not a good sign that it hasn’t been renewed when the season 1 finale premiered several months ago.
Stay tuned! As soon as we learn more about a renewal (or cancelation) we’ll update this post! In the meantime, spread the word! The more people who stream the higher the chances of a second season.