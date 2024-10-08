Dancing with the Stars season 33 week 3 scorecard: Who went home on DWTS? (Live updates)
By Sandy C.
Follow along as we'll be updating the Dancing with the Stars dances and scores live as it happens!
Dancing with the Stars season 33 continued on Monday, Oct. 7 with Week 3 – Soul Train Night. It will be a double-night special as DWTS returns tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 8. Soul Train Night also featured Rosie Perez as a guest judge joining Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tronioli.
Need a recap of Dancing with the Stars season 33 week 3? After all, so much was going on, it was hard to keep up. Luckily, we’ve got your back. Below, we share the dance style, song, and scores from each team. As for the elimination, there wasn’t one this week! The scores will be added to next week’s and the decision of who goes home will be made.
Spoiler alert! Before you read on, please note there are spoilers ahead if you missed DWTS season 33 week 3. Go stream the episode on Disney+ before reading below.
Phaedra and Val week 3 score is 30
Phaedra and Val scored a 30 from the four judges. The pair danced the quickstep to “Think” by Aretha Franklin. An iconic song only Phaedra could have flawlessly performed. Well, they didn’t score a perfect score, but you know what I mean! They said Soul and Phaedra brought it! I can’t wait to see these two dance again, they are quickly becoming one of my favorite couples this season.
Ilona and Alan week 3 score is 30
Phaedra and Val were not the only couple who kicked things off with a 30 this week. Ilona and Alan also impressed the judges with their foxtrot to “Lady Marmalade” by Labelle. I love how Ilona continues to prove she’s more than a rough rugby.
Eric and Britt week 3 score is 24
Things slowed down for Eric and Britt as they danced the foxtrot to “Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green. The judges loved the dance, but they complimented Eric’s passion and love for the dance, not so much the dance moves. Bruno and Derek kept things real and said that they loved the emotional dance, but it could’ve been a lot better.
Stephen and Rylee week 3 score is 30
My favorite couple in this season of Dancing with the Stars is Stephen and Rylee, and they did not disappoint tonight! The duo danced the quickstep to "Superstition" by Stevie Wonder. Last week, Stephen was told by the judges that he had a little too much energy, which isn't always great. In this case, Stephen missed the mark in a few moves.
Brooks and Gleb week 3 score is 28
Chemistry? Check! If anyone has chemistry this season, it's Brooks and Gleb, and they danced the rumba to "Sexual Healing" by Marvin Gaye to prove it! It was a very spicy dance, that's for sure! But what did the judges have to say? They enjoyed it, but they did have a few critics. All in all, they scored a 28 -- and you could tell they were not happy about that number. Better luck next week!
Joey and Jenna week 3 score is 34
Next up, Joey and Jenna had the crowd on their feet as they danced the jive to "Shout" by The Isley. From the get-go, you could tell how much more the audience and judges loved this dance over Brooks and Gleb's performance. The duo received lighter criticism. Their had work paid off with a nice score of 34! Near perfect!
Dwight and Daniella week 3 score is 23
Yikes! To put it simply: Dwight and Daniella could've done a lot better, judges commented. The duo danced the cha-cha-cha to "Let's Groove" by Earth, Wind, and Fire. Hey, I think Dwight and Daniella looked like they were having a good time. Still, unfortunately, these couples are not there to only have a good time, but to win. And a score of 23 is not going to help them.
Danny and Witney week 3 score is 30
Another couple favorite is Danny and Witney. This week, the duo danced the foxtrot to "Dancing Machine" by The Jackson 5. Were they loved by the judges as much as we loved them? I would say yes! Danny and Witney scored a 30 tonight.
Reginald and Emma week 3 score is 21
Reginald and Emma won the night! Well, let me be more specific, they won our hearts. Reginald even had the judges in tears! He is just such a kind and fun soul. The couple danced the foxtrot to "I Can See Clearly Now" by Johnny Nash. At the end of the day, though, the dancers are here to win! And they'll need more than kindness to get there.
Jenn and Sasha week 3 score is 31
Jenn and Sasha slowed things way down (but in the best way) when they took over the stage to dance the waltz to "Fallin" by Alicia Keys. The crowd loved it, the judges couldn't compliment the couple enough! The pair got the first eights of this season for a total of 31.
Chandler and Brandon week 3 score is 36
Chandler and Brandon danced the cha-cha-cha to "It's Tricky" by Run-DMC. Did they save the best for last? The duo received some criticism, but nothing too harsh, and it was a really fun dance. Well, we got a nine, people! Nine across the board for a total of 36. Wow!
Who was eliminated on DWTS season 33 week 3?
No elimination this time, folks! The scores above will be added to next week and that will give us the bottom couples. This gives the duos another chance to improve and better their scores. Who do you think will be eliminated? Find out the answer tomorrow, Oct. 8, on ABC and Hulu.