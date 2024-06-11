Dark Matter episode 7 preview: How to watch, new episode synopsis and more
By Sandy C.
If you're not watching Dark Matter on Apple TV+, you're missing out! Not only is it one of the Top 10 most streamed shows (landing at number two, I may add), but it is what sci-fi drama dreams are made of. Episode 7 is titled "In the Fires of Dead Stars," and it will pick up right where it left us last week. Will audiences finally get some questions answered?
Spoiler alert! If you are not caught up on Dark Matter, please note there are spoilers ahead! Go stream anything you may have missed on Apple TV+ before reading ahead.
Last week, Jason 2 messed up big time. Unaware of his son's nut allergy, he gave Charlie an ice cream with nuts. They were lucky to make it to the hospital on time! But this raised some eyebrows. Daniela is not going to let this go so easily. As for Jason 1, the doors are permanently closing. No, literally, Jason 2 is working hard on making sure Jason 1 does not return. Speaking of which, my may have seen the last of Ryan 1.
Episode 6 In the Fires of Dead Stars synopsis
It looks like Jason 1 and Amanda will finally land on a decent reality. In fact, the episode synopsis describes it as "a breathtaking world." I'm going to take a guess here and say that this reality is going to tempt Jason 1 and Amanda to settle there -- and more so Amanda than Jason 1, who has a family he needs to get back to. But, perhaps, this is where Amanda should stay?
Meanwhile, desperate times call for desperate measures, and things couldn't be going more wrong for Jason 2. Daniela and Charlie are very suspicious (and it's about time), so Jason 2 needs to act quickly if he wants to earn their trust again.
What time to watch
Dark Matter episode 7 will stream first thing on Wednesday, June 12, at 12:01 a.m. ET, exclusively on Apple TV+. This means that to watch the upcoming episode, you are going to need an account! An Appl TV+ subscription will set you back about $9.99 a month, which is actually on the lower end of streaming services these days. And it is very well worth it! Subscribers won't only get to watch Dark Matter but also unlock access to everything else the service has to offer.
Dark Matter streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.