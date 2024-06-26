Dark Matter series review: Is the Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller worth watching?
Dark Matter on Apple TV+ just dropped its finale (spoilers, here's our review of it here), and so if you haven't checked it out yet you may be wondering if the sci-fi thriller is worth a watch. I would say, yes. Even though there's some things I didn't like about the show. But as a drama in the grand scheme of things, I think it's one of the better made sci-fi productions and the story is intriguing.
What I think is most interesting is that the whole series revolves around the main antagonist being another version of the main character, Jason Dessen. As he's walking home one night, Jason is attacked and abducted by a masked figure who he quickly learns is actually another version of himself from another reality (aka Jason2). The series explores the themes and mechanics of the multiverse and how all these different worlds exist at the same time. And there's infinite possibilities.
Jason2 sends Jason to his reality by using the Box, and takes his place with his wife Daniela and son Charlie. When Jason wakes up in this other world, he quickly puts the puzzle pieces together and that's one of the things that I really like about the show. It doesn't take long for the main character, or us viewers, to learn what's really going on. With other series' sometimes these elements can be drawn out and they mystery takes too long. Instead the reveal happens quickly, and it works. That's when we get into the meat of the story.
Basically it's a hero's journey from here with Jason trying to make it back home to his reality and his family. He and a character named Amanda, who's actually Jason2's girlfriend, end up in the Box and trying to find a way back to his world. Without giving away spoilers, I will say where Dark Matter lost me a bit is the fact that too much time is spent in the Box, and the ending felt rushed and not as dramatic as I'd hoped. There were some elements introduced as a plot device to raise the stakes, but it honestly flopped. So the finale and ending weren't great to me.
With that said, I do think that the sci-fi drama is well done overall and is a show that stands out not just in the genre, but also with streaming offerings right now in general. The sci-fi element isn't too hard to understand as the characters explain things well. But it doesn't take too long wehre there's too much exposition. Joel Edgerton as Jason is just an amazing actor and some powerful performances, bringing such depth and emotion to his character. While also playing Jason2, another version of the character, who wasn't as good and is the antagonist. Brilliant! I also have to give a shoutout to Charlie actor Oakes Fegley. He brought such a sweet charm to his character and I hope the actor's career continues to flourish.
So if you're wondering whether you should watch Dark Matter or not, I do think it is worth your time. It's an intriguing look at what kind of choices a person would make with all the what ifs of life potentially leading you down a a different path. And that could make someone a completely different person based on certain choices. Even with its flaws, if you're considering watching Dark Matter, go ahead and do it. If I had to grade it, the series gets a B from me. For a full list of all the episodic reviews, click here.
All nine episodes of Dark Matter are now streaming on Apple TV+.