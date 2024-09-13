Don't miss the 2024 Emmys with this TV and streaming guide!
Who else is ready for one of the biggest nights in television? I sure am! Awards shows are a pretty big deal for the industry. There's many shows, actors, and creatives behind-the-scenes who are recognized for the hard work they do. It's almost time for the 2024 Emmys! We've got a full watch guide for you so you know everything you need to know before the ceremony begins.
Emmys 2024 airs live Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. One of the reasons I'm so excited is because of the co-hosts this year. And that would be father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy! This is the first time either of them take on MC duties for the awards show. I just know it's going to be great. Schitt's Creek was, and is, one of my favorite comedies.
So how exactly can you tune in? Where can you watch? We've got all those details for you below!
How to watch 2024 Emmys
The 76th annual Emmy Awards will be three hours long, running from 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET on ABC. It's going to be a bit of a late night depending on where you live, but that's ok. It's worth it! Those of you on the west coast set your alarms for 5 p.m. PT, while in the Midwest the start time is 7 p.m. CT. Check out the release times below:
- East coast: 8 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET
- West coast: 5 p.m. PT to 8 p.m. PT
- Midwest: 7 p.m. CT to 10 p.m. CT
- Mountain: 6 p.m. MT to 9 p.m. MT
As mentioned above, the event will be available to watch exclusively on ABC. That means you need a way to access the channel. Cable is the most obvious option. Though the network is also available through online platforms like FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV. We shared a breakdown of all the options, their packages, and prices.
Platform
Prices and Packages
Pro: $74.99/month
Entertainment: $69.99/month
$72.99/month
Live TV Only: $75.99/month
Orange: $40/month (does not include ABC)
Are the Emmys streaming?
If you want to get technical, the 2024 Emmys aren't going to be streaming live anywhere. Some people consider platforms like Fubo TV and Sling TV as streamers. But if you're talking in the literal sense, then no. The ceremony won't be streamed live. However, you can watch it the next day.
If you miss it or don't want to pay for a specific subscription to access ABC, then Hulu is going to be the place to go! The Emmys 2024 will be streaming on Hulu the next day, Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. If you already pay for Hulu + Live TV, then you already have Hulu included (unless you pick the Live TV Only tier). Otherwise, you can purchase Hulu alone:
- Hulu (with ads): $7.99/month
- Hulu (no ads): $17.99/month
Presenters
There's going to be SO many star-studded presenters to see. So even if there's actors who are not nominated this year, there's still a number of them who will take the stage to present the awards. Plus according to an ABC press release, there will be special appearances. from Olympic gold medalist swimmer Caeleb Dressel and Olympic bronze medal-winning rugby player Ilona Maher. It's not clear yet what their roles will be exactly. Check out the full list below:
- Christine Baranski
- Kathy Bates
- Meredith Baxter
- Candice Bergen
- Gael Garcia Bernal
- Matt Bomer
- Zach Braff
- Connie Britton
- Nicola Coughlan
- Billy Crystal
- Viola Davis
- Giancarlo Esposito
- Colin Farrell
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson
- Lily Gladstone
- Selena Gomez
- Dulé Hill
- Ron Howard
- Brendan Hunt
- Joshua Jackson
- Allison Janney
- Don Johnson
- Mindy Kaling
- Jimmy Kimmel
- Padma Lakshmi
- Greta Lee
- John Leguizamo
- George Lopez
- Diego Luna
- Jane Lynch
- Steve Martin
- Nava Mau
- Reba McEntire
- Janel Moloney
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach
- Niecy Nash-Betts
- Taylor Zakhar Perez
- Mekhi Phifer
- Melissa Peterman
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph
- Sam Richardson
- Maya Rudolph
- Richard Schiff
- Martin Sheen
- Martin Short
- Jean Smart
- Jimmy Smits
- Antony Starr
- Gina Torres
- Dick Van Dyke
- Susan Kelechi Watson
- Damon Wayans
- Kristen Wiig
- Henry Winkler
- Bowen Yang
- Steven Yeun
Nominees
Shōgun is the show that has the most nominations this year, coming in with a total of 25. The series definitely deserves this recognition and all the accolades! The Bear is the second project that has the most nominations with a total of 23.
Some of the actors who have been nominated for the first time ever include First time - Tadanobu Asano, Jonathan Bailey, Matt Berry, Ryan Gosling, Greta Lee, Jack Lowden, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Here's the full list of nominees:
Best Drama Series
The Crown (Netflix)
Fallout (Prime Video)
The Gilded Age (HBO)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Shogun (FX)
Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)
Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)
Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple TV+)
Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)
Dominic West (The Crown, Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO/Max)
Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)
Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)
Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)
Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)
Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Néstor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)
Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Tracy Letts (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max)
Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Best Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
The Bear (FX)
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/Max)
Hacks (HBO/Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple TV+)
Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)
Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO/Max)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)
Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)
Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)
Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman (The Bear, FX)
Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX)
Kaitlin Olson (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)
Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, FX)
Will Poulter (The Bear, FX)
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Fargo (FX)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Ripley (Netflix)
True Detective: Night Country (HBO/Max)
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)
Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)
Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)
Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)
Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)
Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)
Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)
Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)
Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, FX)
Best Directing for a Drama Series
Stephen Daldry (The Crown, Netflix)
Mimi Leder (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Hiro Murai (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Frederick E.O. Toye (Shogun, FX)
Saul Metzstein (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Salli Richardson-Whitfield (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, HBO/Max)
Best Directing for a Comedy Series
Randall Einhorn (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)
Ramy Youssef (The Bear, FX)
Guy Ritchie (The Gentlemen, Netflix)
Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Mary Lou Belli (The Ms. Pat Show, BET)
Best Writing for a Drama Series
Peter Morgan, Meriel Sheibani-Clare (The Crown, Netflix)
Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Graham Wagner (Fallout, Prime Video)
Francesca Sloane, Donald Glover (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks (Shogun, FX)
Rachel Kondo, Caillin Puente (Shogun, FX)
Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Best Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror, Netflix)
Noah Hawley (Fargo, FX)
Ron Nyswaner (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Steven Zaillian (Ripley, Netflix)
Issa López (True Detective: Night Country, HBO/Max)
Best Writing for a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Christopher Storer (The Bear, FX)
Meredith Scardino, Sam Means (Girls5eva, Netflix)
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider (The Other Two, HBO/Max)
Jake Bender, Zach Dunn (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)
Best Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race (CBS)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Traitors (Peacock)
The Voice (NBC)
Best Talk Series
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
The 2024 Emmys air live Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Stream the next day on Hulu.