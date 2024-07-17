FX dominates the 2024 Emmys nominations (thanks to Shōgun and The Bear)! A list of nominees by streamer
The 2024 Emmy nominations are here, and boy do they deliver! Of course there's some snubs, as there always are. But honestly, I'm impressed with the variety and list of shows being recognized overall this time around. The streamer that garnered the most nominations is Netflix with a total of 107. But, FX is close behind with a total of 93! And when it comes to the major categories, FX is dominating.
This is the most the network has ever been nominated for, and it's really thanks to two of its top performing shows - Shōgun and The Bear. The historical drama brought in 25 nominations for the streamer, while The Bear (which is not a comedy but the Emmys refuse to call it a drama for some reason) comes in with 23. This has broken records for the network as it's the first time it's recognized in such a major way.
It's a very impressive accomplishment and no easy feat with so many other great series' up for a win. Below we shared the Emmys 2024 nominations by streamer for the major categories. For a full list, head over to the Emmy Awards website.
HBO/Max
Best Drama Series: The Gilded Age
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
Best Comedy Series: Curb Your Enthusiasm
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Christopher Lloyd (Hacks, HBO/Max)
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
Best Limited or Anthology Series: True Detective: Night Country
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country)
Prime Video
Best Drama Series: Fallout
Best Drama Series: Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Donald Glover (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Walton Goggins (Fallout, Prime Video)
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Michaela Coel (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Paulson (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Parker Posey (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Best Guest Actor In A Drama Series: Paul Dano (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Best Guest Actor In A Drama Series: John Turturro (Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)
Apple TV+
Best Drama Series: The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Best Drama Series: Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Idris Elba (Hijack, Apple TV+)
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Apple TV+)
Best Comedy Series: Palm Royale (Apple TV+)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple TV+)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV+)
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)
Best Limited or Anthology Series: Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)
FX
Best Drama Series: Shōgun
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun, FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Néstor Carbonell (Shogun, FX)
Best Comedy Series: The Bear (FX)
Best Comedy Series: Reservation Dogs (FX)
Best Comedy Series: What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series : Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Bob Odenkirk (The Bear, FX)
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Will Poulter (The Bear, FX)
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Olivia Colman (The Bear, FX)
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX)
Best Limited or Anthology Series: Fargo (FX)
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)
Hulu
Best Comedy Series: Only Murders in the Building
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Matthew Broderick (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)
Best Comedy Series: Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)
Best Talk Series: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Peacock
Best Reality Competition Series: The Traitors (Peacock)
Best Reality Competition Series: The Voice (NBC)
Best Reality Competition Series: Top Chef (Bravo)
Best Talk Series: Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Maya Rudolph (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Ryan Gosling (Saturday Night Live, NBC)
Netflix
Best Drama Series: The Crown (Netflix)
Best Drama Series: 3 Body Problem (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Claire Foy (The Crown, Netflix)
Best Limited or Anthology Series: Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
Best Limited or Anthology Series: Ripley (Netflix)
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)
Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)
Other
Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)
Best Talk Series: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Best Talk Series: The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Best Reality Competition Series: The Amazing Race (CBS)
Best Reality Competition Series: RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
The 2024 Emmy Awards air Sunday, Sept. 15, at 8/7c on ABC.