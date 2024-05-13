Don't miss Hulu's The Veil series finale (Everything to know)
By Sandy C.
The Veil is FX's latest production streaming exclusively on Hulu and stars Elisabeth Moss and Yumma Marwan. The spy-thriller has been received with mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. Currently, the miniseries has a rotten score of 48% from critics and a rotten 56% from viewers at Rotten Tomatoes. It's not an ideal score by any means, but it does indicate that the spy series does have some fans. And if you're one of The Veil's viewers, you're likely wondering when the series is over.
Spoiler-free zone! Not watching The Veil on Hulu? Not to worry, we don't include any spoilers on this page.
I quickly reviewed The Veil after screening the first several episodes. I warned action fans that this is not the show to watch if you are hoping to see a high-paced, action-packed series. The Veil takes its time with the story and character development, so it's not for everyone. However, I would argue that the spy and action genres are better and easier to enjoy when they hit the ground running.
The series premiered on May 2, kicking things off with two episodes. The Veil features a total of six episodes, which means that the series finale arrives on May 28. Here's the release schedule for the remaining three episodes so you don't miss out. All episodes are available to stream on the noted dates at 3 a.m. ET.
- Episode 4, titled "Declassified," streams on May 14
- Episode 5, titled "Grandfather's House," on May 21
- Episode 6, titled "The Cottage," streams on May 28
Curious about checking out The Veil on Hulu? You are only three episodes behind at the time of this writing, but with the series being on the slower side, I would just wait until all episodes are available on the streamer. That way, you can enjoy binge-watching it over a long weekend.
So, what is The Veil all about? The limited series follows super spy Imogene Salter (Moss), who is the go-to agent when a job needs to get done as quickly and quietly as possible. The highly-ranked spy specializes on taking on a new identity and going with it, perfectly blending into any crowd. However, Imogene's latest mission proves to be a lot more than she bargained for. The objective is to rescue Adila El Idrissi (Marwan), who is believed to know information about an upcoming attack. To save thousands of lives, Imogene has to get Adila to trust her, but that is easier said than done as Adila has her own secrets and intel about Imogene.