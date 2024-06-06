Don't expect to see Che Diaz in season 3: Why did Sara Ramírez leave And Just Like That on Max?
And Just Like That season 3 is coming sometime in 2025 to Max, but there's one familiar face in the cast who won't be returning. Don't expect to see Che Diaz, played by Sara Ramírez, in the next chapter of this story. So why are they leaving the series?
According to Variety, this decision was made between Ramírez and showrunner Michael Patrick King who both felt like it was time to say goodbye as the character's arc has come to a good end. Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda on the Max series, spoke with the news outlet and had the following to say:
"[Ramírez] created such an amazing character — such a controversial character, but such an amazing character. I think they felt, and Michael Patrick felt, that that character had run its course. They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed."
In the last two seasons, Che has been the stand-up comedian who started a relationship with Miranda. This lead to Miranda's marriage ending, and Che has definitely been a controversial character since being introduced. In season 2 the two were together, but ended up breaking up after the television pilot went wrong. Plus, Miranda ended up going to one of Che's shows, and the comic didn't have the nicest things to say about her.
To be honest, the comedian hasn't been my favorite character, and like Nixon said, I do think it's time to say goodbye to the character. Che came in to do what was needed to add drama to the story, and now there's not much further this story can go. I'm personally happy with this decision. Shows don't always allow for characters to leave when they've run their course, so I think this is a smart decision on the writers' end.
Nixon also teased that for the first time in years and years, Miranda is going to be single and that will be explored in And Just Like That season 3, per Variety. Though it may not stay that way for long as the actress shared "our show always works best when people are dating." Perhaps a new romance is going to enter her life. We'll have to wait and see! I feel like sometimes it's good to see characters single for a while, so I do hope this part isn't too rushed. What do you think?
And Just Like That seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about season 3 coming in 2025!