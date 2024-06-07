Don't miss the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards tonight with this streaming watch guide
It's been a while since we've had a new awards show to look forward to. The last one was the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards last month. The great news is that one is coming our way tonight! And that's the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Will you be tuning in? You'll need all the details to do just that. And that's what we're here for.
The 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards stream live tonight, June 7, 2024 starting at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony honoring those in daytime television is expected to run for two hours from the Westin Bonaventure in historic downtown Los Angeles. We've got two hosts to lead us through the evening until 10 p.m. ET - Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier.
So how exactly can you tune in? Which shows and actors are up for an award? We've got all the details for you below!
Jump to:
How to watch the Daytime Emmy Awards this year
Let's start off with how you can check out the event tonight, as that's of course the most important part. The awards show will be available to watch live on CBS if you have access to it via cable or an online platform like FuboTV, YouTube TV, and even Hulu + Live TV. Though if you're looking for a streaming option and don't have any of those platforms, then you're in luck!
The Daytime Emmy Awards 2024 will be streaming live tonight on Paramount+ in addition to CBS. Though there's a bit of a catch. This option is only available if you have the Paramount+ with Showtime plan. If you have Paramount+ Essential, then you'll have to wait until the next day on Saturday to view it.
Plan
Price
Paramount+ Essential
$5.99/month
Paramount+ with Showtime
$11.99/month
For me personally I prefer to stream on Paramount+ since I have access to streamers more than the television networks. I love it when companies do this. It just makes our lives so much easier. But just in case, below we provided both a breakdown of how you can access CBS so you can decide which is the better fit.
Platform
Prices and Packages
Pro: $74.99/month
Entertainment: $69.99/month
$72.99/month
Hulu + Live TV Only: $75.99/month
Presenting the presenters
Many of your favorite daytime talents will be present not only if they're nominated in a category and up for a win, but to also present the awards to their fellow daytime co-workers and friends. Before we get to that, I do just want to note that actress Melody Thomas Scott, producer Edward J. Scott, and host Lidia Bastianich are all this year's Lifetime Achievement Honorees. Ok, on to the presenters. We shared a list of them below:
- Kristos Andrews
- Lidia bastianich
- Lauralee Bell
- Eric Braeden
- Steve Burton
- Derick Camana
- Kelly Clarkson
- Stefan Dennis
- Zooey Deschanel
- Scott Evans
- Jackée Harry
- Amelia Heinle
- Annie Jones
- Star Jones
- Christel Khalil
- Jacqueline MacInnes
- Eric Martsolf
- Kiara Liz Ortega
- Danielle Pinnock
- Melvin Robert
- Lawrence Saint-Victor
- Jonathan Scott
- Laura Wright
- Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant
Presenting the nominees
This year, there's a total of 40 categories for Best Daytime Series, Best Actors in a Series, Best Daytime Show, as well as recognizing the writers, directors, and editors of all these shows that help them run smoothly. The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful each snagged a total of 12 nominations, which is impressive! Below we shared some of the bigger categories. For a full list of nominees, click here.
DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
- The Bay
- The Bold and the Beautiful
- Days of Our Lives
- General Hospital
- Neighbours
- The Young and the Restless
DAYTIME TALK SERIES
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Tamron Hall
- Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
- The View
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
- Access Hollywood
- Entertainment Tonight
- Extra
TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
- Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory
- Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper
- Guy’s All-American Road Trip
- Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild
- Street Somm
INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM
- Fixer to Fabulous
- Fixer Upper: The Hotel
- Hack My Home
- Martha Gardens
- Windy City Rehab
EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM
- African Queens: Njinga
- Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward
- Ireland Made with Love
- Leveling Lincoln
- What Really Happened: America’s Wild
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
- Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, Days of Our Lives
- Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital
- Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful
- Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful
- Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless
- Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
- Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, The Young and the Restless
- Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful
- Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
- Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives
- John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
- Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful
- Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives
- Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless
- Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott, The Young and the Restless
- Emily O’Brien as Gwen Rizczech, Days of Our Lives
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
- Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital
- Bryton James as Devon Winters, The Young and the Restless
- Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives
- A Martinez as Nardo Ramos, The Bay
- Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon, The Bay
DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
- The View: Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro
- The Kelly Clarkson Show: Kelly Clarkson
- Live with Kelly and Mark: Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa
- The Talk: Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood
- Tamron Hall: Tamron Hall
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
- The Bay
- The Bold and the Beautiful
- Days of Our Lives
- General Hospital
- The Young and the Restless
ORIGINAL SONG
- “Shine” - General Hospital
- “Unexpected Truth” - Unexpected
- “We’re Home” - Reconnecting Roots