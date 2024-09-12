Emily in Paris season 5 renewal status remains up in the air (but we need it to happen!)
By Cody Schultz
The second part of Emily in Paris season 4 might have only been released on Netflix on Sept. 12, but fans are already looking to the future and wondering just what might be next for Emily Cooper after the shocking events of the season.
Season 4 was quite a whirlwind for Emily with the season bringing about many twists and turns, both professionally and personally. Let this be your mandatory spoiler warning as there are spoilers ahead about season 4 that might be a surprise to those who haven’t yet finished the latest episodes of the season.
After getting together with Gabriel in the first part of the season, part 2 gave us a serious case of whiplash with just how quickly Gabriel and Emily’s relationship fell apart (again). We were definitely rooting for Emily as she put Gabriel in his place in the midseason premiere about always coming in second to Camille and walking away from their relationship. Still, we weren’t expecting the pair to call it quits so fast after season 4 part 1 began building them back up as a possible endgame.
Speaking of endgame, part 2 has us wondering exactly what is going to be the show’s endgame for Emily after the season takes her on the journey of a lifetime with a charming new suitor entering the picture and quickly stealing Emily’s affections. Marcello is without a doubt the best boyfriend Emily has had across the show’s run, and after she ended up with him by the end of the season with a move to Rome to run the new Agence Grateau Rome office, it seems like a new chapter is ahead for Emily.
If the show were to end with season 4, I think a lot of fans would be satisfied with the ending as it does give some shades of a series finale with just enough storylines left unresolved to leave fans wanting more but also the perfect closing moment with Emily happily in love with Marcello and about to embark on a new journey in Rome. Fortunately, it’s highly unlikely that season 4 was the show’s curtain call!
Emily in Paris season 5 renewal odds seem promising
Although Netflix has not yet decided the fate of Emily in Paris, the show’s renewal odds are looking incredibly promising and a fifth season is expected to be ordered by Netflix sometime in the coming weeks.
Emily in Paris has been a consistent performer for Netflix since its premiere and has also been one of the few series that has been able to release a new season annually – the only exception being in 2023 when the show was impacted by the actors’ and writers’ strikes. Fans are just as invested in the show today as they were when the show premiered in 2020, and the show’s reach has only continued to grow over the years making it one of Netflix’s most successful and popular comedies.
Given the show remains a solid performer for Netflix, it seems highly unlikely Netflix will cancel the series and the expectation is that season 5 will be greenlit for release in 2025.
What will be interesting is to see whether season 5 might end up being the final season of the show or whether future seasons are being planned.
Considering that season 4 ended with Emily about to embark on a new adventure running the Rome office and in a new relationship with Marcello, there are plenty of stories to still be told. However, we must also accept that Emily in Paris is starting to get up there in its number of total seasons and Netflix has a tendency to wrap up shows somewhere between five and seven seasons. This means we’re likely entering the endgame for Emily in Paris, which means we likely only have a few more seasons left before the show comes to an official end.
Hopefully, season 5 will not be the show’s last as we want nothing more than for the show to continue for many more seasons to come. However, we’ll have to wait to see how Netflix feels about the show’s future and whether they feel it’s best to bring the show’s story to an end with season 5 or simply use it to continue Emily’s journey in a new batch of episodes.
Emily in Paris season 4 is streaming now on Netflix!