Everybody Still Hates Chris episode guide: Where (and when) to stream the animated comedy
The star-studded animated comedy, Everybody Still Hates Chris, premiered last Wednesday, Sept. 25. Ready for an all-new episode? Here’s when Comedy Central will release new episodes of the Chris Rock series, as well as when you can stream it on Paramount+.
Unlike live-action shows, animated projects allow production to gather up a large, impressive cast. In the case of Chris Rock’s animated comedy, the list of celebrities who lend their voices to the characters is a long one. We shared the list with you last week, which includes Ayo Edebiri, Busta Rhymes, Nicole Byer, Natasha Rothwell, and others.
Everybody Still Hates Chris is inspired by Rock’s childhood stories growing up in Brooklyn. Rock narrates the series himself. It can be described as a reboot of the live action Everybody Hates Chris, which concluded in 2009 after four successful seasons. Watch the trailer below.
Stream new episodes of Everybody Still Hates Chris on Wednesdays
A total of 10 episodes are expected to be included in the first season of the animated series. The first two episodes aired on Comedy Central on Wednesday, Sept. 25. So there are already two episodes available to stream on Paramount+ if you missed these on premiere day. The remaining episodes will be released weekly, with two new ones available each Wednesday night. Now, this is not the officially announced episode schedule, but assuming the above, here’s what we’re looking at:
- Episode 1 and Episode 2 are now streaming on Paramount+
- Episode 3 premieres on Oct. 2
- Episode 4 premieres on Oct. 2
- Episode 5 premieres on Oct. 9
- Episode 6 premieres on Oct. 9
- Episode 7 premieres on Oct. 16
- Episode 8 premieres on Oct. 16
- Episode 9 premieres on Oct. 23
- Episode 10 premieres on Oct. 23
As soon as we do have a more official release schedule for the comedy, we'll update this post!