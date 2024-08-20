Exclusive: Cedric Hodges regrets putting his faith in the wrong people in Big Brother season 26 (Interview)
By Diana Nosa
In one of the most epic blindsides in Big Brother history, Cedric Hodges, who was living the dream as Head of Household the week before, somehow found himself on the rough end of the stick the following week.
One of the most tried and true lessons of Big Brother is to never (ever!) volunteer to go up on the block as a pawn because, if things go wrong, one might find themselves going home when they were never the target in the first place. Unfortunately, Cedric seemed to have neglected to remember this rule, as he volunteered to go on the block, things went terribly, the house flipped on him last minute, and Cedric went home, saying goodbye to his chance to win $750,000.
Big Brother fans are gutted, believing that Cedric was the last person they wanted to go home as well as the last person they wanted as a pre-juror. However, there is no one more gutted to see their game come to an end in an instant than the man himself.
How Cedric's overtrusting nature cost him his game
Show Snob had the fortune of sitting down with fan-favorite houseguest Cedric Hodges. We asked him all about his journey in the Big Brother season 26 house. While he is more than grateful to have given it his all, he does hold a few regrets about how it all went down.
Check out our interview with Cedric Hodges below. Be sure to check out the video interview at the end as well!
Show Snob: Seeing that Kenney was somewhat of a pawn during your HOH and went home, why did you think that you being a pawn for Quinn’s Deep Fake HOH wouldn’t send you home?
Kenney was on the block as a pawn...kind of. It was kind wherever the house wanted to go. I didn't feel like I was a target in the house for my alliance, we controlled the numbers. It's a long story, but basically, I wanted to loyalty test T'Kor [Clottey] and Kimo [Apaka]. We had the numbers until Quinn [lost his vote] with the Deep Fake HOH.
Show Snob: With you out of the house, it’s clear to see that your former alliance is struggling. What do you think their moves should be going forward? How would you proceed if you were still in the house?
I think that they need to build their relationship with T'Kor and Kimo and make them realize, 'Hey, we know you're on the outs with The Collective (and The Pentagon), but you're also on the outs of Tucker and Rubina's alliance. So who do you want to work with? Who do you think you have a better future with? Tucker and Rubina? Or the remaining members of The Pentagon?'
Show Snob: If the current Cedric could give advice to the Cedric who walked into the house on Day 1, what would you say to him? What would you warn him of?
As good as an idea it might seem to volunteer for the block, don't do it because it's an unnecessary risk. I would tell him, 'Look, you can't trust Quinn with anything. Don't invite him to anything. He can't hold water.' I would tell myself don't trust Quinn over not volunteering for the block.
Show Snob: If you could pick the order, who are the three people you want to see gone next?
Tucker. Rubina because they're [Tucker and Rubina] closely aligned together. Kimo for campaigning to get me out of the house. It's nothing personal against any of them. From a game perspective that's who I, if I was still in the house, would have liked to see leave.
Please note that this transcription and interview have been edited for length and clarity.
