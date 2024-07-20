Here's your first look at Dexter: Original Sin! (Check out the images now)
Dexter Morgan has an urge. A bloodthirsty urge. The original Dexter series starring Michael C. Hall was a popular show during its run. And I'm sure now the prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin is going to be worth the hype. A release date and trailer haven't been shared yet, but Paramount+ did provide us with new images that have us super hyped for the release of the prequel! Let's jump in.
First is the image we shared above of Patrick Gibson as a young Dexter and his stepfather Christian Slater as Harry Morgan. The two look to be having a serious conversation. We do know that Harry is the one who helps Dexter find a way to control his urges by punishing murderers who've gotten away from the criminal justice system. And how to get away with it. This show is the origins of all of that after all. So we'll see how it comes together I'm sure.
Next up are two more images of Dexter himself. The first is him thinking very seriously and tensely. Based on him wearing the same shirt in both photos, perhaps this is either before or after he kills someone. Could this be his first victim? The second snap reveals Dexter with the person he's holding hostage. And, it doesn't look like they're dead yet either. Some torturing needs to happen first, I guess.
Finally it's the rest of the Morgan family as seen below, starting with another pic of Harry in action as a homicide detective at the Miami Metro Police Department below. Then there's Molly Brown as Debra, Harry's biological daughter and Dexter's stepsister. She's the only one who's all smiles in these photos. I mean, it is a serious show!
Dexter: Original Sin will be a total of 10 episodes and follow the titular character as he "transitions from student to avenging serial killer," per the synopsis. The new show takes place 15 years before the OG series. Check out the full description below:
"Set in 1991 Miami, DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN follows Dexter (Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry (Slater), he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcements’ radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department. "
Though I'm personally not a huge fan of prequels, sequels, and revivals overall just because I feel like they've been so overdone and usually aren't as good as the original, I think this crime drama is actually going to live up to expectations, and it was a good idea for Paramount+ to go ahead and move forward with it. It will be interesting to see the origins of this story, and perhaps even what lead to Harry's suicide.
Joining the trio onscreen are Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer, James Martinez as Angel Batista, Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta, Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka, Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt, and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin.
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about Dexter: Original Sin on Paramount+ with Showtime!