A Friends game show is coming to Max (Will it be worth tuning in?)
If you're a Friends fan and think you know everything there is to know about the popular sitcom, you might want to take part in a new game show based on the series. But be careful, you definitely want to know what Chandler's job is. And it's not a transponster!
Sept. 22, 2024 marked the 30th anniversary of the beloved the show, which first premiered in 1994. As part of the festivities, streaming service Max announced that a new game show, Fast Friends, is coming our way. Production is set to begin in October 2024, per a press release, at the Friends Experience: The One in New York City interactive space. No release date has been shared yet. Check out what the game is about below:
"Fast Friends, a new four-part game show, will take place in the celebrated series’ iconic sets in a fast-paced competition event. From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will re-live their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles, and games that will keep even the most die-hard Friends fans on their toes. The quickest team will win the title of Ultimate Friends Fan."
It seems pretty interesting. But do we think Fast Friends is going to be worth tuning in and checking out? I think the game show deserves a shot! Look, anything Friends related you're definitely going to find people interested in watching. And that's basically where I fall. There's just so many of us fans out there. What's fun about shows like this is while the contestants you're watching are solving the trivia and other challenges, you're doing the same at home as well.
It's just like Wheel of Fortune or Jeopardy. It's like you're putting your own knowledge to the test as well, which is amusing especially when the questions and challenges are centered around a hit series like Friends that's a favorite of yours. Plus, it sounds like Fast Friends is only going to be four episodes long. So it's not a huge time commitment.
What I like is that the game show is going to be filmed at the Friends Experience. I've been to one, and it's really cool to see the sets redone, all the familiar memorabilia, and so much more. So I really think just watching is going to bring those nostalgic feelings back and be interesting for us. What do you think? Will you be tuning in? Brush up on your trivia so you don't lose your apartment like Monica and Rachel did to Joey and Chandler!
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the Friends game show, Fast Friends, coming to Max!