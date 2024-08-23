6 good TV shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty
By Bryce Olin
The Summer I Turned Pretty is one of the most popular teen dramas of the last few years. Unfortunately, despite the show getting picked up for a third season, this is the first summer since the show premiered on Prime Video in 2022.
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 started production earlier this year. According to Prime Video, the new season will be released in 2025, and there are 11 episodes in the season!
The series is based on Jenny Han's book series of the same name. The Prime Video series stars Lola Tung,
Unfortunately, you have to wait until next summer to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. But, we have some good news.
I don't want to brag, but I know a good teen drama when I see one. Lucky for you, I've seen more than my fair share. So, I've shared a list of six good teen dramas to watch right now while you wait for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 to hit Prime Video.
Outer Banks
Where to watch: Netflix
Outer Banks is one of my favorite TV shows of all time. Of the shows on this list, The Summer I Turned Pretty and Outer Banks probably have the most in common. I'm not necessarily talking about the story. There are no teens hunting for treasure in The Summer I Turned Pretty like John B (Chase Stokes) and the Pogues are in Outer Banks, but Belly and her friends are searching for something more valuable than treasure. They're searching for a good time, and that's something the Pogues know about, too!
Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, and Drew Starkey star in Outer Banks, which films (mostly) in South Carolina, but it's set in North Carolina around where The Summer I Turned Pretty is filmed. The first three seasons of Outer Banks are available to stream on Netflix.
Outer Banks season 4 premieres on Netflix this fall!
Ginny and Georgia
Where to watch: Netflix
If the Pogues aren't your cup of tea or you've already seen Outer Banks, Ginny and Georgia is the next show that I would recommend to fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty. The series stars Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howery, as the titular mother-daughter duo just trying to survive Ginny's years as a teenager in a new town.
Overall, there aren't too many similarities between these two shows, but the vibes are similar. There's a ripple of darkness lurking under both of these shows as the young characters deal with serious challenges, including loss, mental health, growing up, relationships, and more.
The first two seasons of Ginny and Georgia are now streaming on Netflix. The series was renewed for a third and fourth season. Ginny and Georgia season 3 premieres on Netflix in 2025.
Never Have I Ever
Where to watch: Netflix
We have another Netflix teen drama to watch if you're a fan of The Summer I Turned Pretty, but this one leans a little bit more on the comedy. Never Have I Ever was created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, and it premiered on Netflix in April 2020. It tells the story of a teenager, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), who is learning about herself, friendship, relationships, and of course, love while in high school.
There are four seasons of the series on Netflix. Never Have I Ever season 4, the final season of the series, premiered on Netflix in June 2023. The full series is enjoyable to start to finish. If you like The Summer I Turned Pretty, I think you'll really like Never Have I Ever. The shows have a similar premise.
Heartstopper
Where to watch: Netflix
Heartstopper is one of the best teen comedy-dramas on right now! The series is based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Alice Oseman, who also created the Netflix original series. Joe Locke and Kit Connor star in the love story of Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson. Overall, Hearstopper isn't that similar to The Summer I Turned Pretty. It's not set on the beach or anything like that, but it tells a great story about young love, and that's the most important thing.
There are two seasons of Heartstopper on Netflix right now. The third season premieres on Netflix on Oct. 3, 2024. Now is the time to catch up before the new season premieres!
If you're just looking for a show with good vibes, drama, and coming-of-age storylines, you can't go wrong with Heartstoppper on Netflix.
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Where to watch: MAX
The Sex Lives of College Girls premiered on MAX in 2021. It's another comedy-drama series from Mindy Kaling, who co-created the show with Justin Noble. Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott star in the series about four roommates during their first year of college.
They're exploring new relationships and trying to find themselves in a chaotic and sometimes unforgiving environment, which is very similar to The Summer I Turned Pretty although the tone and settings are very different.
There are two seasons of The Sex Lives of College Girls streaming on MAX right now. The third season is in the works, but we don't have many updates to share about the new season, but it could be released as early as later this year. Stay tuned!
The OC
Where to watch: Hulu and MAX
If you don't mind a show that's a little bit older now (so sorry to the original OC fans!), The OC is absolutely the show to watch if you like The Summer I Turned Pretty and haven't seen The OC. It's one of the best and most dramatic teen shows of all time. The OC tells the story of a group of teens growing up, exploring life, love, and freedom in Newport Beach. It makes some of the drama of The Summer I Turned Pretty look silly! Doesn't that sound great?
The series was created by Josh Schwartz and ran for four seasons between 2003 and 2007. You can watch all four seasons of the series on Hulu or MAX right now, and it's definitely worth your time. The series has an incredible cast, including Adam Brody, Mischa Barton, Ben McKenzie, Rachel Bilson, and many more.
That's the list of good teen shows to watch if you like The Summer I Turned Pretty! Stay tuned for more news about the upcoming third season of the hit Prime Video series.