Heading back to Cousins Beach! Here's when to expect the super-sized season of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3
The Summer I Turned Pretty is one of the most popular teen dramas right now, and it's definitely for good reason! Based on the trilogy of the same name by author Jenny Han, the show has become a massive success for Prime Video. At the Upfronts event in May 2024, the streamer finally revealed when we can expect to see the new season. It's exciting to have an idea, but the wait is a bit longer than expected.
The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is coming in summer 2025
That's right, you read that correctly. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be streaming in summer 2025 on Prime Video. The platform hasn't provided an exact release date just yet, but at least we have a window to know when to expect the return of our favorite teen romance drama. That does mean the series won't be returning this year.
So if I had to take a guess, I'd say the third season could potentially arrive either in June or July 2025. That's because season 1 dropped all seven episodes in June 2022 while the second season, which had weekly releases, premiered in July 2023. It had a total of eight episodes. I really think, and hope, Prime Video won't make us wait until later in the summer in August 2025. That would just be too cruel, wouldn't it?
Obviously the summer release also makes sense. The series is called The Summer I Turned Pretty after all! So why the longer wait? By the time summer 2025 rolls around, it will be basically two years since new episodes came out from the second season. Well, the show is giving us an extra long season that's why! The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will be a total of 11 episodes! That's much more than seasons 1 and 2.
The good news too is that production on season 3 has started, as we got a look at Lola Tung as Belly, Christopher Briney as Conrad, and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah in a video shared on social media. Be sure to check it out below!
So, the wait is never fun and it's going to be a while until we're back in Cousins Beach, but it is part of the process. And all we can do is be patient. Though at least we have a super-sized season to look forward to. Since the book series is a trilogy, it's very likely the third season is going to be the last. So there's a lot of ground and story to cover in this potential final season. Prime Video hasn't confirmed this yet. We'll have to wait and see!
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you news and updates about The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, coming to Prime Video in summer 2025.