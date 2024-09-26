Grotesquerie episode 2 recap: The killer tricks Lois, Sister Megan finds connections
The newest horror show to debut this week is FX on Hulu's Grotesquerie, created by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz, and Joe Baken. As we head into October and horror fans are looking to get their fix ahead of Halloween, I'm sure I wasn't alone in tuning in for the first two episodes which premiered on Wednesday, Sept. 25. The premise is interesting enough, but will this murder mystery hold our attention all season long? I'm unsure.
Grotesquerie episode 1 introduces us to our protagonist, Detective Lois Tryon, a functioning alcoholic living with her daughter whose estranged husband is in a coma. As a series of murders are committed in her town, she looks to an unlikely place for help: a nun journalist. Grotesquerie episode 2 sees them continue to work together as more people are killed and they find out the name of the murderer.
WARNING: Major spoilers for Grotesquerie episode 2 are below.
We get a flashback to start off episode 2, seeing Lois, Marshall, and Merritt in a heated conversation at home. Marshall is concerned with Merritt's blood pressure and weight, telling her that she's unhealthy and should consider going to a treatment center. This frustrates Merritt, and Marshall is annoyed that Lois doesn't chime in. Marshall confronts Lois for her drinking, and she declares they should all go to rehab — Merritt for her eating, her for her drinking, and Marshall for his sex addiction. This seems to take Marshall by surprise and Lois tells him she knows he's been sleeping around. She kicks him out, but not before telling him she sometimes prays that he is dead.
What's going on with Nurse Redd?
We cut to the hospital where Lois sits outside Marshall's room and begins crying. Nurse Redd sees her and tells her she should save the crocodile tears for when she's sitting next to Marshall, and this is the last straw for Lois. She wants to physically fight Nurse Redd, but security comes out which stops her. She later sees Nurse Redd giving Marshall a sponge bath in his room and it looks as though she is masturbating him. Lois bursts into the room and asks what she's doing, to which Nurse Redd plays innocent and calls her sick for what she's suggesting. Lois calls her a sexual predator and they argue.
At home, Lois reads issues of The Catholic Guardian while drinking and when Merritt comes in, she tells her about Sister Megan. Merritt brings out a sliced ham and begins eating it, feeling judged by her mom for her overeating habits. She tells her mom she should retire, but Lois is adamant about solving the murders. Lois then gets the idea that maybe the killer had a connection to the university, and she follows this theory.
At the police station, Lois tells her team to look for any DNA samples left outside of the house and blood that hasn't been tested yet. There might be something hiding in plain sight that will lead them to their killer. She then goes to visit Sister Megan and tells her about her theory, but Sister Megan doesn't think she's on the right track. She shows Lois her investigation board and tells her that her gut says the killer isn't anyone the family knew. She doesn't believe the killer is a student or professor, or anyone who leads a normal day-to-day life. She says the killer is preaching and sees himself as God.
Father Charlie and Sister Megan
Sister Megan attends church and watches the priest, Father Charlie (Nicholas Chavez) as he gives a sermon. They go out to eat afterward and it's evident they have an interesting relationship. I could see a crush brewing here, although they aren't allowed romantic relationships, of course. Father Charlie is impressed with Sister Megan's reporting and she agrees to speak to the congregation once the murders are solved. Father Charlie admits to being a true crime junkie, even revealing his favorite serial killer. (It's Ed Gein, a reference to the third season of Murphy's Monster, which will follow the infamous murderer.) They talk about the case and the religious connections it has, with Father Charlie believing Satanists have committed the crimes.
Later, Father Charlie masturbates in his room and we see scars on his back. When he's done, he whips himself for his sins.
Sister Megan calls Lois and says she's going to write an article about her new angle, Satanism. Lois doesn't think this is the case, however, and tells her not to publish anything yet. She reveals they got a hit on blood found on the sidewalk outside of the Burnside house and they're on their way to find a guy named Sullivan Firkus who was released from prison just nine months ago. She tells Sister Megan she'll go on record and give her the story, and Sister Megan again asks why she's helping her. Lois tells her she's using her, believing she's onto something with the religious angle.
Lois and a SWAT team show up at Sullivan's mom's house where he's been staying and find the crime scene in the basement. A dead man lies on his stomach in front of an elderly woman, and we then cut to Lois meeting with Sister Megan at a restaurant afterward. Sister Megan wants to know what happened but Lois is distracted by a bruise on Sister Megan's cheek. Sister Megan says she tripped before ordering a martini. Lois opts out of an alcoholic drink for once, saying she's been off her game.
This is a long game for the killer
Lois then explains what happened. Sullivan has been dead for weeks and his DNA was staged at the Burnside house for the police to find as a warning. His mom, Mother Firkus, is still alive, and when she's brought out of the house she recites a passage from the bible. Lois also reveals that the killer left a calling card, a piece of paper with his name signed in script: "Grotesquerie." Lois then begins drinking.
On the car ride home, Lois gives an unhoused person some cash. It looks like there's script written on his money cup, but Lois doesn't seem to notice. At home, she gives Merritt a box she found at the crime scene to see if she can figure out how to open it but she can't. Lois later begins to fall asleep on the couch but she's woken up by the record cutting off. We see a figure walking through the house and Lois takes out her gun to look around, but she ultimately gives up and sits in bed.
While praying, Lois receives a phone call about more murders and heads to the church. Sister Megan shows up to look and finds everyone frozen in shock. There are multiple people murdered, positioned up at the altar to recreate The Last Supper. Lois tells Sister Megan that the person positioned as Jesus is a homeless man she tries to help, disclosing that all 12 people up there are homeless. As she leaves, Lois says she's going home to drink.
Catch the third episode of Grotesquerie next Wednesday, Oct. 2, on FX. New episodes stream the next day on Hulu.